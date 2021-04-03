Amazon issues rare apology, says it will seek solutions for drivers who pee in bottles

Amazon issued a rare apology Friday night, off comments made on Twitter last week in response to Representative Mark Pocan of Wisconsin to find out if its delivery drivers felt the need to urinate in bottles because toilet breaks were difficult to achieve.

The apology is an unusual admission by the Seattle-based company, which has aggressively defended itself against criticism on Twitter in recent times. It also comes as Amazon workers at a fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, consider an organizing effort, with a vote count expected next week.

Here is Pocan’s tweet from March 24 that sparked things off.

Paying workers $ 15 / hr doesn’t make you a “progressive workplace” when you unionize and have workers urinate in water bottles. https://t.co/CnFTtTKA9q Representative Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 25, 2021

The official Amazon Twitter account @ AmazonNews retaliated to Pocan:

1/2 You don’t really believe in the pee in the bottles thing, do you? If it was true, no one would work for us. The truth is, we have over a million amazing employees around the world who take pride in what they do and enjoy great pay and healthcare from day one. Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

Pocan replied that he believed the workers of Amazons. And, as GeekWire reported, thousands of other Twitter users have joined the debate.

Amazon said on Friday the tweet was incorrect and did not consider our large driver population and incorrectly focused only on our fulfillment centers.

Amazon enters controversy over pee bottles and whether its employees can take a break from work

The company also said the tweet had not received a full review and called its process flawed.

However, Amazon defended itself somewhat, saying that drivers struggling to find toilets is a long-standing industry-wide problem and is not specific to Amazon. It included several links to related stories and tweets.

Regardless of whether it’s industry wide, we’d like to resolve it, the company wrote on Friday. We do not yet know how to do this, but will look for solutions.

Last week’s saga was an unusual PR pissing match for Amazon, which generally avoids such controversies. The issue took on increased importance after Recode reported this week that the answers came from above, led by none other than founder Jeff Bezos.

Historically, Amazon has let reviews bounce off its Teflon shell. And the apology points to heightened sensitivity as work tensions rise, Bezos hands over the reins of CEO to AWS chief Andy Jassy, ​​and an ongoing antitrust review.

Here is the full apology posted on the Amazon blog:

On Wednesday last week, the @amazonnews Twitter account tweeted the following to Rep. Mark Pocan:

1/2 You don’t really believe in the pee in the bottles thing, do you? If it was true, no one would work for us. The truth is, we have over a million amazing employees around the world who take pride in what they do and enjoy great pay and healthcare from day one. Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021