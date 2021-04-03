Connect with us

Amazon issues rare apology, says it will seek solutions for drivers who pee in bottles

An Amazon Prime truck in downtown Seattle near Amazon headquarters. (Photo GeekWire / Kurt Schlosser)

Amazon issued a rare apology Friday night, off comments made on Twitter last week in response to Representative Mark Pocan of Wisconsin to find out if its delivery drivers felt the need to urinate in bottles because toilet breaks were difficult to achieve.

The apology is an unusual admission by the Seattle-based company, which has aggressively defended itself against criticism on Twitter in recent times. It also comes as Amazon workers at a fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, consider an organizing effort, with a vote count expected next week.

Here is Pocan’s tweet from March 24 that sparked things off.

The official Amazon Twitter account @ AmazonNews retaliated to Pocan:

Pocan replied that he believed the workers of Amazons. And, as GeekWire reported, thousands of other Twitter users have joined the debate.

Amazon said on Friday the tweet was incorrect and did not consider our large driver population and incorrectly focused only on our fulfillment centers.

The company also said the tweet had not received a full review and called its process flawed.

However, Amazon defended itself somewhat, saying that drivers struggling to find toilets is a long-standing industry-wide problem and is not specific to Amazon. It included several links to related stories and tweets.

Regardless of whether it’s industry wide, we’d like to resolve it, the company wrote on Friday. We do not yet know how to do this, but will look for solutions.

Last week’s saga was an unusual PR pissing match for Amazon, which generally avoids such controversies. The issue took on increased importance after Recode reported this week that the answers came from above, led by none other than founder Jeff Bezos.

Historically, Amazon has let reviews bounce off its Teflon shell. And the apology points to heightened sensitivity as work tensions rise, Bezos hands over the reins of CEO to AWS chief Andy Jassy, ​​and an ongoing antitrust review.

Here is the full apology posted on the Amazon blog:

On Wednesday last week, the @amazonnews Twitter account tweeted the following to Rep. Mark Pocan:

It was a personal goal, we were not satisfied with it and we owe rep Pocan an apology.

First of all, the tweet was incorrect. It ignored our large driver population and incorrectly focused only on our distribution centers. A typical Amazon fulfillment center has dozens of restrooms, and employees can walk away from their workstations at any time. If any of the employees at a fulfillment center have a different experience, we encourage them to talk to their manager and work hard to fix it.

Second, our process was flawed. The tweet was not given a full review. We need to stick to an extremely high bar of accuracy at all times, and this is especially the case when criticizing the comments of others.

Third, we know that drivers can and do struggle to find toilets due to traffic or sometimes rural roads, and this was especially the case during Covid, when many public toilets were closed.

This is a long-standing industry-wide issue and is not specific to Amazon. We’ve only included a few links below that address the issue.

Regardless of whether it is industry wide, we would like to resolve it. We do not yet know how to do this, but will look for solutions.

We will continue to speak up if there is a misrepresentation, but we will also work hard to always be accurate.

We apologize to the Pocan representative.



