How a group of 20 people from diverse backgrounds created an affordable, world-class fan during the lockdown

In their book, Srikant Sastri and Amitabha Bandyopadhyay describe how the Nocca Robotics team created the Rescue Fan in just 90 days.



It was late March 2020 and the WHO had just declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. India needed reliable and affordable ventilators. In the midst of the lockdown, a group of 20 people gathered around young Zoom and WhatsApp techs and seasoned healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs and academics and achieved the unimaginable: In just 90 days, the Nocca Robotics team ( a start-up incubated at IIT Kanpur) has created a world-class, cost-effective and life-saving ventilator with clinical validation.

In their book, The Ventilator project, authors Srikant Sastri, mentor of start-ups and incubators across the country, and Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, professor in charge of the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur, recount this story of collaboration that catalyzed a engineering feat. Excerpts from an interview:

Why do you think your innovation story is skipping so much? Was it the speed of engineering in the midst of the lockdown, the vast network of collaborators, or the inherent message to decision makers?

Srikant Sastri: I think speed was absolutely essential. Because if we hadn’t done it in 90 days, it wouldn’t have served any purpose. When we started at the end of March 2020, cases in India had just started to increase and the prognosis was that they would peak in July or August. This is when the shortage of fans would have been felt the most.

The fact that the 18 months it takes for a multinational to make a ventilator can be squeezed into 90 days, that stood out. The product itself did not involve remarkable innovation, as it was not as if a new technology had been invented. But 20 people, with varying skills, worked together in a compressed time frame in a way that had never been done before. The government, science and technology institutions, incubators, they all stepped in to help.

What do you think was the biggest obstacle to creating and implementing something as complex as an invasive ICU ventilator?

Amitabha Bandyopadhyay: The biggest challenge, I think, was managing the supply chain. It wasn’t just India, the whole world was on lockdown. And a fan usually consists of around 500 pieces, flown in from different parts of the world to India. So managing that was a huge challenge. And then convince the doctors. Doctors cannot take a machine that is not known to work for intensive care patients, COVID-19 patients. So we had to gain their trust. It was not trivial.

India is a hub for health tourism, but there is a dearth of state-of-the-art medical equipment. Why is that?

SS: It’s a chicken and egg story. Many doctors believe that imported products are better because there is no market for domestically produced products; and since there is no market, domestic manufacturers do not make this investment.

This can only be resolved in two ways. First, the government must say that it wants to invest in medical infrastructure and give preference to domestic equipment. (The government is one of the biggest buyers of health care equipment.) Second, recognize that there is a demand, because apart from big cities and big hospitals, small hospitals in small towns do not have the means to buy the imported products and they look forward to the domestic products. which are inexpensive but of good quality.

What more can be done to create a thriving ecosystem for these start-ups?

OF: A start-up will only prosper if the company manages to run its business well. The government is investing a lot in the startup ecosystem right now. But there are roadblocks. There is no testing or certification process for Indian devices in the country; one option is to get an FDA or CE certificate, which is expensive and time consuming. Without certification, doctors cannot be convinced of the quality of the product. From October, each medical device will have to be certified. But the fear is that there is a blockage because there are not enough testing centers. We need to rapidly expand the testing ecosystem so that a business doesn’t get frustrated while waiting to be certified. The testing regime should be strict, but it should also be user-friendly and efficient. Ideally, you should have your tests done in a month.

You said in your book that incubators turned into frontline warriors during the pandemic …

SS: Let’s start with the test kits. At first, India didn’t have enough kits to test for COVID-19 because they were imported, they were expensive. But very quickly, there were start-ups. And just as IIT’s robotics start-up Kanpur morphed to make ventilators, there were start-ups in adjacent focus areas that said we would do test kits, and suddenly you got had a huge capacity. There are examples of start-ups that have offered a variety of disinfectants, so you can perform aerial sanitation of public spaces like offices, hospitals. The production of masks in India has exploded. Much of this happened with the incubators. Suddenly, incubators are running start-ups, mentoring them, in addition to funding them and exposing them to investors, and providing infrastructure. I would say Incubator 2.0 is the result of COVID-19.