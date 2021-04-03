Rivian’s load plan for his electric pickups is adventurous and low risk.

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg

If – or, more likely, when – all of the commercial books start to fall on Rivian Automotive Inc., at least one should be titled: Do all the hard things at once. The young company is currently trying to complete a factory and three different vehicles, while planning a road trip to an IPO on Wall Street. Apparently CEO RJ Scaringe was again sleep a little too much, because Rivian announced two weeks ago a project to build its own charging network, à la Tesla.

the decision, which Scaringe has been referring to for years, includes at least 3,500 fast chargers at 600 sites and at least 10,000 slower-loading “waypoints” at campsites, motels, trailheads for hiking trails, and more. ., all installed by 2024. It is an extremely expensive project: the only material needed to build a fast-charging site can cost up to $ 320,000, according to a study, not to mention maintenance and other ancillary costs. In short, Rivian’s “go-it-alone” strategy is a quiet indictment of American infrastructure: what exists right now, it seems, is far from sufficient.

Tesla went for the same type of proprietary network, but that was nine years ago. The non-Tesla charging map has since grown denser, but the pins are still thin beyond urban centers and the center of the country is blanketed in electron deserts.

At the moment, Tesla has 9,723 fast charging cords in the United States, according to the latest Department of Energy pointing. The other combined networks have only 7,589 outlets for public charging, and these are much less dispersed. The Tesla Club is covered in Millinocket, Me., Athens, Ala., And Casper, Wyo. All the places where Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E can struggle to run freely. While this is a challenge for Ford, it is a bigger hurdle for Rivian’s “electric adventure vehicles”, which are conspicuously heading to places wilder than the Santa Monica Farmers Market.

Connect the power Source: US Department of Energy



More than Hyperdrive

There is a good reason for the anemic load card. The microeconomics of a public charging network are still pretty brutal. Profits won’t appear without a lot of EV traffic; Electric vehicles won’t appear without a lot of chargers. But at the micro-micro level, there is another variable in the equation: Chargers sell cars. Elon Musk clearly saw this ten years ago. When Rivian plants a charger in an electron wasteland like North Dakota, the income in return goes through a thicker pipe than for a charging empire that only sells electricity.

Indeed, a look at the Rivian menu color its commercial ambitions. It has a series of chargers planned for Alaska, Hawaii and the upper Michigan peninsula. Even Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will see stations. “We can be really creative in terms of places,” said Scaringe TechCrunch in December, “so that it allows us to go to very specific and unique places in Rivian.”

Rivian charge card Source: Rivian

In addition, Rivian plans to hand over Amazon.com keys to 100,000 delivery vans over the next decade, including 10,000 by the end of next year. No doubt the retail giant would like to deploy (and load) these platforms on a large scale. Meanwhile, non-Rivian vehicles will be able to use the company’s slower chargers, another potential revenue stream. “On-demand is an interesting problem,” says Ryan Fisher, analyst at BloombergNEF, and it helps to lock down key charging locations before EVs find their way into more remote places in the country, adds. he does.

The incumbent auto industry hasn’t been so adventurous, but it has yet another variable in the equation: gasoline revenues. These cars can still sell vehicles in places like North Dakota, where chargers are scarce. As such, the industry has largely decided to rig its own charging networks by jury, essentially putting together a patchwork of interoperability agreements with third-party networks. Ford Motor Co., for example, connected in 2017 to Electrify America, the charging network set up by Volkswagen as part of its settlement of its Dieselgate emissions cheating scandal. (Public charging networks have become even more important this week for Mach-E owners, like Ford stopped selling its $ 799 home chargers because some were not working properly.)

Finally, Rivian needs to think carefully about the long term – especially the big calculation of brand value. The company has spent 12 years shaping the capital behind its name, and almost every step has been deliberate – from production seven minute snowboard movies to jump in an Aspen gondola for a impromptu interview. It also means hiring “guides” who will be personally assigned to liaise with individual buyers.

Now, on the verge of bringing the product into the wild, it would certainly be easier and cheaper to outsource the load to a third party outlet in a motel parking lot, but that would be out of step with the company’s approach to this day. The charge will be a big part of the Rivian’s UX, arguably as important as the lights, acceleration and trick “Camp kitchen” which slides under the collection bed. Apparently, for Scaringe and his company, the payoff – the potential savings from jumping the proprietary network – isn’t worth the risk.