Rivian’s load plan for his electric pickups is adventurous and low risk.

Rivian R1T electric pickup

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg

If – or, more likely, when – all of the commercial books start to fall on Rivian Automotive Inc., at least one should be titled: Do all the hard things at once. The young company is currently trying to complete a factory and three different vehicles, while planning a road trip to an IPO on Wall Street. Apparently CEO RJ Scaringe was again sleep a little too much, because Rivian announced two weeks ago a project to build its own charging network, à la Tesla.

the decision, which Scaringe has been referring to for years, includes at least 3,500 fast chargers at 600 sites and at least 10,000 slower-loading “waypoints” at campsites, motels, trailheads for hiking trails, and more. ., all installed by 2024. It is an extremely expensive project: the only material needed to build a fast-charging site can cost up to $ 320,000, according to a study, not to mention maintenance and other ancillary costs. In short, Rivian’s “go-it-alone” strategy is a quiet indictment of American infrastructure: what exists right now, it seems, is far from sufficient.

Tesla went for the same type of proprietary network, but that was nine years ago. The non-Tesla charging map has since grown denser, but the pins are still thin beyond urban centers and the center of the country is blanketed in electron deserts.

At the moment, Tesla has 9,723 fast charging cords in the United States, according to the latest Department of Energy pointing. The other combined networks have only 7,589 outlets for public charging, and these are much less dispersed. The Tesla Club is covered in Millinocket, Me., Athens, Ala., And Casper, Wyo. All the places where Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E can struggle to run freely. While this is a challenge for Ford, it is a bigger hurdle for Rivian’s “electric adventure vehicles”, which are conspicuously heading to places wilder than the Santa Monica Farmers Market.

Connect the power

Source: US Department of Energy

