Daily Food Warning That Could Seriously Harm Thousands of Dogs

Veterinarians are warning dog owners of daily foods and items found around the home that could cause serious harm to their beloved pets.

A UK emergency pet service has urged people to be vigilant about treats that could potentially harm dogs.

The warning was issued before Easter Sunday because chocolate can be toxic to dogs and cause upset stomach, dehydration, seizures and, in severe cases, death.

Vets across the country expect a massive increase in emergency Easter calls from owners whose pets have been poisoned by chocolate.

Vets Now, which has a Liverpool-based branch, says it receives nearly 20,000 calls per week nationwide from concerned pet owners.

This figure is expected to double this Easter weekend.

He said that despite numerous campaigns to alert owners to the dangers of chocolate to pets, thousands of people still manage to get their paws on it, especially during holiday periods.

There are fears the increase may be even more severe this year due to the number of puppies purchased during confinement and the fact that they are spending longer at home.

Dave Leicester, at Vets Nows Video veterinarian service, said: Unfortunately we are seeing a sharp increase in cases of chocolate toxicity at Easter and it shows that owners can never be too careful, especially those with greedy dogs who will do whatever they can to help them. eat. Our advice is to keep the chocolate treats away from your dog.





As long as it was treated early and there was no kidney damage, the prognosis for chocolate toxicity is generally good.

Chocolate contains a toxic chemical called theobromine which is very toxic to dogs and cats.

The level of toxicity depends on the amount and type of chocolate swallowed, with dark chocolate and cocoa powder being the most dangerous. Small dogs and puppies are at the greatest risk of theobromine poisoning due to their size and weight.

Dave added: The effects of chocolate poisoning in dogs usually appear within 12 hours and can last for up to three days. The first signs may include excessive thirst, vomiting, diarrhea, and restlessness.

These symptoms can then progress to hyperactivity, tremors, abnormal heart rate, hyperthermia and rapid breathing. In severe cases, dogs can experience seizures and irregular heartbeats and some cases can result in coma or death.

It’s not just chocolate that poses a danger. Here is a list of other daily foods, household items, and drinks that can harm pets as well.

Chocolate Easter eggs should be kept out of reach of your dog. Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine much like caffeine which is toxic to dogs. The amount of theobromine depends on the type of chocolate, with dark chocolate being the most toxic.

Hot rolls

Warm crossbreads contain dried fruits like raisins, currants, and raisins which can cause kidney failure in dogs. It is not known what causes these toxic effects and some dogs are more affected than others. Experts agree that there is no safe dose of grapes and raisins, so it’s best to avoid them altogether.

Spring flowers and plants

Spring flowers and plants can be found in many homes and gardens around Easter. Unfortunately, several are toxic to dogs, with bulbs posing the greatest risk. Daffodil, lily, and spring crocus bulbs are all highly poisonous. Symptoms of poisoning from plants or bulbs may include vomiting, upset stomach, and heart and kidney problems.

Xylitol

If you are baking a cake for Easter, beware of xylitol. It is an artificial sweetener used in homemade baking and found in many products, including some sugar-free gums and diet foods. It is also found in some Easter eggs. Dogs are extremely sensitive to xylitol and even small amounts can cause toxicity.

Plastic packaging and toys

It’s not uncommon for dogs to swallow things they shouldn’t, and plastic toys like those found in some Easter eggs and the silver foil used to wrap the eggs can pose a problem. risk if ingested. Some objects can get lodged in the intestine or, worse yet, in the esophagus.

Fat food

Ham and lamb can be staples of a traditional Easter lunch, however, these fatty foods can cause vomiting, bloating, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, dehydration, weakness, lethargy and fever in dogs if consumed in sufficient amounts. It can also lead to life-threatening pancreatitis in more severe cases.

Onions, leeks and chives

These common ingredients can cause irritation to the stomach and intestines and potentially lead to damage to red blood cells and anemia. Onions are particularly poisonous, and signs of poisoning often don’t appear until a few days after your dog has eaten the vegetable.

Alcohol

Keep in mind that alcohol is much more toxic to dogs than it is to humans. When consumed, even small amounts of alcoholic beverages and food products can cause vomiting, diarrhea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, breathing difficulties, tremors, blood changes, coma and even death.