Business
Easter Sunday 2021 hours of operation for Walmart, Home Depot, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, PetSmart and more
Easter Sunday 2021 is April 4.
While many retailers are closed, there are still a few that are open. And you can take advantage of some shopping sales going on Easter Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know about the store’s opening hours on Sundays for Easter 2021 (4/4/21).
Which stores are open on Easter Sunday 2021? When do stores close?
Although most of the stores are closed, there are still a few popular ones that are open. Here is a list, according to Offers.com, CountryLiving.com and RetailMeNot.com, as well as the store’s opening hours.
- CVS (varies by store / pharmacy)
- Home Depot (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- PetSmart (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; may vary by store)
- Rite aid (varies by store / pharmacy)
- Starbucks (varies by location)
- Walgreens (varies by store / pharmacy)
- Walmart (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.; may vary by store)
Which stores are closed on Easter Sunday 2021?
Most stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Here are some of the well-known stores that will be closed, according to Offers.com, CountryLiving.com and RetailMeNot.com.
- Ace material
- Aropostale
- Apple
- Banana republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Best buy
- Bloomingdales
- Discount Bobs Furniture
- Burlington
- The container store
- Case and barrel
- Sporting goods dicks
- DSW
- Half price books
- H&M
- Recreation hall
- Household items
- JCPenney
- Kohls
- Lowes
- Macys
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office deposit
- Pier 1
- Pottery barn
- Sam’s club
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Real value
Are there any online shopping sales during Easter Sunday 2021?
Yes, there are tons of deals available online for Easter Sunday. Here are some of the most popular today:
- Coach luggage on clearance up to 70% reduction
- Nordstroms Spring Sale with items up to 50% off
- J.Crew Offers Up To 50% Off Spring Peaks
- Mattresses up to 30% off at Tempur-Pedic
- The North Faces Seasonal Sale
- Under Armor Up To 25% Off Spring Training Clothing
- Macys VIP Sale where you can get extra 30% off sale items
- Six Adidas face masks for $ 30
- Spotlight on Walmarts savings
Where to buy above ground pools online before they sell out again
How to Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts All Year Round If You Got a COVID Vaccine
N95 masks for sale: where to buy online and increase COVID protection
Nicolette Accardi can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @N_Accardi.
