Jio to present Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge on JioGames platform

Jio has partnered with Qualcomm to announce the start of a year-long collaboration on the JioGames Esports platform.

“The collaboration between the two is expected to provide superior gaming experiences to gaming enthusiasts across India through multiple contests which will be hosted by JioGames on the JioGames Esports platform with QCTAP as the main sponsor,” said Jio in a statement.

The collaboration will begin with the first competition, Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge, presented on the JioGames Esports platform.

JioGames Esports is an initiative by Jio to create a robust home Esports ecosystem for Indiasfast’s growing esports community and fan base, leveraging the massive reach of the platforms and its more than 400 million dollars. ‘subscribers.

With a shared vision for player empowerment, Qualcomm Snapdragon and JioGames aim to create a platform that will not only generate game-oriented content, but provide a training ground for players to hone their skills for pro-level opportunities.

Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in India. Almost 90% of gamers in India use their mobile as the primary device for gaming. Along with superior graphics capabilities, today’s gamers also want fast, seamless connectivity and long battery life, ”said Rajen Vagadia, vice president and president of Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.

This Esports Challenge is a new initiative by Jio to meet the growing demand for mobile esports, even as mobile internet penetration in India continues to grow. The ultimate goal is to create more opportunities for gamers, enable deeper collaboration and quality content within the gamer community via live broadcasts, showcase and nurture the next level of talent in the game. game to compete and win internationally. JioGames and Qualcomm Technologies Partner to Provide Superior and Seamless Gaming Experience for Indian Gamers