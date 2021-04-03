UK: benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths





Although the agency said Friday evening that seven people had died from the development of blood clots, it did not release any information about their age or medical condition. In total, MHRA said it had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million doses of AstraZeneca administered up to and including March 24. The risk associated with this type of blood clot is very low, he added. The benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in preventing COVID-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to be vaccinated when instructed to do so, said Dr June Raine, executive director of the agency. Concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine have already prompted some countries, including Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, to limit its use to the elderly. The UK, which has rolled out coronavirus vaccines faster than other European countries, is particularly dependent on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed by scientists at the University of Oxford. It also uses the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, whose agency has not seen any reported blood clot events. Figures on Saturday showed the UK gave a first dose of the vaccine to 31.4 million people, or around 46% of its population, a much higher rate than the rest of Europe. The distribution of second doses is the priority for April, with 5.2 million people having now received two injections. The relative success of the country’s vaccination program has been credited with helping to drastically reduce new coronavirus infections in the UK after a winter surge, paving the way for a slight easing of restrictions on lockdowns on gatherings. The UK recorded 3,423 other infections on Saturday, up slightly from the six-month low of previous days at 3,402. It also recorded just 10 coronavirus-related deaths, its lowest daily total since early September. Despite the improving coronavirus backdrop, the UK has recorded the highest number of COVID-related deaths in Europe, with more than 126,500 deaths. In France, which has limited the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55, the family of a 38-year-old woman who died after suffering from post-vaccine blood clots in the brain filed a criminal complaint in Toulouse on Saturday. requesting an investigation for manslaughter. . She is one of four people who died in France after suffering from blood clots in the weeks following an AstraZeneca vaccine injection. France’s national medical safety agency said it was investigating these and eight other cases of severe blood clotting in people who survived. The MHRA’s view on the relative benefits of the vaccine is shared by the European Medicines Agency. He said that a causal link between unusual blood clots in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine is not proven, but it is possible, and that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of Side effects. The World Health Organization has also urged countries to continue using the jab. Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, said the extreme rarity of blood clotting events against the backdrop of the millions of injections given in the UK makes the decision very simple. Receiving the vaccine is by far the safest choice in terms of minimizing an individual’s risk of serious illness or death, he said. Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report. Track pandemic coverage of access points at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos