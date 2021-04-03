Peeps or Cadbury Creamed Eggs: Easters Godzilla vs. Kong





What’s the best Easter candy? Peeps or Cadbury Creamed Eggs? Or? Can’t decide? It’s hard. Easter is right up there with the best seasonal candy deals, with several bride and groom considering the best dogs, uh, rabbits (chicks?). For me there is a clear top five: Peeps, Cadbury Creme Eggs, Reeses Peanut Butter Eggs, jellybeans and the classic chocolate bunny. A recent study shows the latter five also remain the best-selling, with Reeses Eggs leading the way, followed by Jelly Beans, Cadbury Eggs, Chocolate Bunnies and Peeps. The Argument Against Reeses Eggs: They’re simple variations on peanut butter cups. Yes, they are shaped like eggs, and yes, you can only get them during the Easter season. But you can get the same taste and the same combination all year round. The same goes for jellybeans and chocolate bunnies, the latter being just a slab of milk chocolate that you can get anytime you want. With Cadbury Eggs and Peeps, you get a season. So that gives Easter its own Godzilla vs.Kong showdown. One is a fluffy bunny who giggles like a chicken. The other is a marshmallow chick that people insist on blowing up in the microwave. What do we eat with each candy? Cadbury Creme Egg: Milk chocolate eggs with a smooth melting center, sourced from British chocolate maker Cadbury. They have a thick, chocolate-like shell containing a sweet white and yellow filling that looks like melting egg yolk. Peeps: Sugar-coated marshmallows shaped into chicks, rabbits and other animals – available in yellow, pink, blue and lavender. Learn more about the composition of Peeps. Frankly, I can’t get past the carnauba wax eyes. I don’t consider wax candies, nor edibles, for that matter. And I hear you talking about the bunny filled with cream … eggs. Why do I want to pretend to eat egg yolk in a chocolate shell? Maybe if we think about it too much, we won’t appreciate much. But even with what I consider the top Easter treat, I take it easy with the cream, so my eggs usually remain unfinished, technically. Maybe the best 90s ad will help us decide. If applicable, Hilarious 1994 Cadburys Ad where other animals audition to become the next spokesperson, take the cake. Personally, I give Cadbury the edge just because I prefer chocolate. If I want marshmallows, I’ll take the Kraft Jet-Puffed route, even though the Peeps are cute. That leaves plus you and justin bieber anyway. But both are special treats that make us feel warm and fuzzy as we walk past the screen each spring. Peeps vs Cadbury is not a fight to the death. We must not fall. I should skip the sweet stuff though. RELATED: We tried to destroy these Peeps and that’s what happened Are Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs the sleeper for the best Easter candy? (Ben Flanagan / AL.com)

