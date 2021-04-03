British regulator: 7 clot deaths linked to AstraZeneca vaccine





Although the agency said Friday evening that seven people had died from the development of blood clots, it did not release any information on their ages.

The UK medicines regulator is urging people to keep taking the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, although it has revealed that seven people in the UK have died from rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine. The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, said it was not clear whether the injections caused the clots and that its rigorous review of UK reports of rare and specific types of blood clots was In progress. Although the agency said Friday evening that seven people had died from the development of blood clots, it did not release any information about their age or medical condition. In total, MHRA said it had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million doses of AstraZeneca administered up to and including March 24. The risk associated with this type of blood clot is very low, he added. The benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in preventing COVID-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to be vaccinated when instructed to do so, said Dr June Raine, executive director of the agency. RELATED: Breeder Receives Double Lung Transplant After COVID Wants To Be A Clever Tale Concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine have already prompted some countries, including Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, to limit its use to the elderly. The UK, which has rolled out coronavirus vaccines faster than other European countries, is particularly dependent on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed by scientists at the University of Oxford. The MHRA's view on the relative benefits of the vaccine is shared by the European Medicines Agency. He said that a causal link between unusual blood clots in people who have received the vaccine is not proven, but that it is possible "and that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of effects. The World Health Organization has also urged countries to continue using the jab. Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, said the extreme rarity of blood clotting events in the context of the millions of injections given in the UK makes the decision people face very simple. Receiving the vaccine is by far the safest choice in terms of minimizing an individual's risk of serious illness or death, he said. A more detailed review of the MHRA results shows that of the 30 cases, 22 were related to cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which prevents blood from flowing properly from the brain, and eight were related to other thrombosis events. low platelet count. He said no blood clotting events have been reported around the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, which has also been widely deployed in the UK. RELATED: 100 million Americans have received COVID vaccine, CDC says

