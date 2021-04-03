No appointment required for pop-up mobile sites in Jacksonville on Saturday





JACKSONVILLE, Florida On Saturday morning, pop-up vaccination sites in Jacksonvilles Northside and Westside will administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines and no appointment is required. They are expected to be busy today, especially before Monday when the requirements will allow anyone 16 and over to get shot. Highlands Library at 1826 Dunn Avenue – 10 am-7pm

Mary Lena Gibbs Park, 6974, boul. Wilson – 10 am-7pm Agape Family Health mobile vaccination buses will be at three locations on Saturday: Sanctuary on Mount Calvary at 9 a.m.

The Citadel Church at 1 p.m.

EWC from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mobile vaccination sites offer Moderna vaccine without registration required and are open to the public. There are also no appointments required at the large vaccination sites at Gateway Mall and Regency Square Mall, as well as at the smaller sites at Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drive and Celebration Church, 9555 RG Skinner Parkway. , and Edward Waters College, 1658 Kings Road. All of these sites other than EWC currently administer Pfizer vaccines, although some will change to Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday (see graph below). A d Vaccine appointments are increasingly available at hundreds of drugstores in neighborhoods across Florida and Georgia, as well as sites set up by county health departments. WAX GUIDE: When / where / how to get vaccines near you There are upcoming changes to all vaccination sites as Florida will begin allowing all adults to be vaccinated and, in the case of sites administering the Pfizer vaccine – anyone 16 years of age or older accompanied by an accompanying adult. ” an adult or guardian to sign a consent form. Monday is also the last day you can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at federal sites. Those who received the first dose at these sites can still receive their second dose there. On Tuesday, only the Johnson & Johnson photos will be offered to those who come for the first time. A d

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

