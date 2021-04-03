Ann Arbor residents will receive over 250 energy efficiency kits





ANN ARBOR, me. As part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, the City of Ann Arbor has partnered with Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels and DTE Energy to provide home energy efficiency kits to approximately 260 confined households. home served by Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels. Stemming from the city’s A2ZERO carbon neutrality plan, the partnership aims to help homebound residents reduce their energy costs, maintain their health and comfort indoors, and reduce energy and waste wastage. water, officials said. The city is thrilled to partner with Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels and DTE to bring these energy and water saving devices to our community, said Dr Missy Stults, Office Manager of Sustainability and Innovations. from Ann Arbor to an opinion. Helping improve the indoor comfort and health of our residents is of utmost importance as we work to achieve a just transition to carbon neutrality at the community level. A d The energy kits were donated to the city by DTE for distribution to customers of Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, officials said. Kits include LED lights, night lights, water efficient shower heads, faucet aerators, weatherstripping, water heater pipe casings and door plugs. Information on additional services or money-saving techniques available to residents as well as information about A2ZERO has been added to the kits. Aging in place is a major area of ​​interest for Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels. We are grateful to the City of Ann Arbor and the DTE for providing these kits which will have a tangible impact on several quality of life, environmental and financial factors for the people we serve, said Courtney Vanderlaan, Director of Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels. A community health services program in Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, aims to reduce hunger and food insecurity for homebound residents in the Ann Arbor area. A d Residents who need help or need help with energy, water or food insecurity should contact Washtenaw County Economic and Community Development. Learn more about the organization here.

