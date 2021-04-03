Amazon pees in bottles Spit on Twitter: the company apologizes





Amazon is revisiting aviral social media comments it made last week, saying workers pressed for time have to pee in bottles. The tech giant released a online apologiesFriday night to U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, following the company’s sneaky response on Twitter to the worker issues it raised about 10 days ago. Democratic MP for Wisconsin, reply to a tweet from a top Amazon executive calling Amazon a progressive workplaceAmazon said it can’t call itself a progressive workplace when it “goes bankrupt and forces workers to urinate in bottles.” The official of the company reply on twitter: “You don’t really believe in the pee in the bottles thing, do you? If it were true, no one would work for us. The truth is, we have over a million amazing employees in the world who take pride in what they do, and enjoy good wages and healthcare from day one. ” The response went viral, with employees and others posting pictures and reports of urination in bottles. A former driver said she was fired for taking restrooms and meal breaks and said visitors to any Amazon delivery warehouse will see “bottles of pee thrown on the edge of the road. road”. Amazon’s apology to Pocan, published in a blog post, said the company’s tweet was incorrect and referred to Amazon’s warehouses, which have “dozens of restrooms,” and not its drivers. “We know that drivers can and have difficulty finding toilets due to traffic or sometimes rural roads, and this has been particularly the case at Covid, when many public toilets have been closed,” the apology said . The company said the issue was not unique to Amazon and posted links to reports of Uber, taxi and UPS drivers having to urinate on the go. “Regardless of whether it is industry wide, we would like to solve it. We don’t know how yet, but we will look for solutions,” the company said. “We apologize to representative Pocan,” Amazon said. Pocan reply via Twitteron on Saturday: “Sigh. It’s not about me, but your workers whom you don’t treat with enough respect or dignity. Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you have created for ALL of your workers, then fix that for everyone and finally let them unionize without interference. ” USA TODAY has reached out to Amazon for comment on allegations that workers have to urinate in bottles because bathroom breaks are discouraged. Amazon worker reports urinate in bottlesaren’t new, but workers’ issues are in the spotlight today as Amazon grapples with the the biggest union push in its history. In January, Amazon called for an in-person union vote for a “valid, fair and successful election” in Alabamadespite COVID concerns. Comment from Marco Rubio: Amazon workers deserve better The more you know:Three Amazon privacy settings you need to change right now







