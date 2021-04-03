Business
Easter Sunday 2021: What’s open, what’s closed? Restaurants, grocery stores, banks, UPS, mail delivery
Easter Sunday 2021 is April 4.
It is a sacred religious holiday that celebrates belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Popular traditions include the tale of the Easter Bunny, church attendance, and the egg hunt.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what is closed on Easter Sunday 2021.
Easter is neither a federal holiday nor a public holiday. The next federal holiday is Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
Are the restaurants open on Easter Sunday?
Some local and chain restaurants may offer take-out, delivery and catering services with a 50% capacity limit.
It’s best to call ahead and check with your local restaurants.
Which fast food restaurants are open on Easter Sunday? McDonalds open? Starbucks?
Most McDonalds establishments will be open during Easter, according to CountryLiving.com. Make sure you check store locator for local times.
A few Starbucks the locations will also be open. It varies by location, so it’s best to call your local Starbucks and ask.
You can also try diner style chains like Dennys and TOGETHER.
CountryLiving.com has compiled a list of 37 Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday 2021, some varying according to location.
Are shopping centers open on Easter Sunday?
The following New Jersey malls are open on Easter Sunday 2021, according to their websites:
- American Dream (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Hudson Mall (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Menlo Park Mall (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Newport Center (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- The Mills at Jersey Gardens (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Voorhees Town Center (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Willowbrook Mall (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
The following New Jersey malls are closed on Easter Sunday, according to their websites:
- Rockaway Townsquare
- Bridgewater Commons
- Brunswick Square
- Cherry Hill Shopping Center
- Cumberland Shopping Center
- Deptford Mall
- Freehold Raceway Shopping Center
- Hamilton mall
- Livingston Shopping Center
- Marketfair Mall
- Monmouth Mall
- Moorestown Shopping Center
- Ocean County Mall
- Paramus Park Shopping Center
- Quaker Bridge Shopping Center
- Short Hills Shopping Center
- Riverside Shops
- Westfield Garden State Plaza
- Woodbridge Center
Are there any online shopping sales during Easter Sunday 2021?
Yes, there are tons of deals available online for Easter Sunday.
Here are some of the most popular today:
Are the grocery stores open on Easter Sunday?
Some supermarkets will remain open or have reduced hours, while some will be closed. Buyers should ultimately check with their local supermarket for specific information.
The following major supermarket chains in New Jersey will be open this Easter:
- Acme (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Kisses (varies by store)
- Foodtown (varies by store)
- ShopRite (varies by store)
- Stop & Shop (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Trader Joes (varies by store)
- Walmart (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Wegmans (regular hours)
- Whole foods (varies by store)
The following major supermarket chains in New Jersey will be closed at Easter:
Which stores are open on Easter Sunday?
Some stores, if not most, will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Here are some of the well-known stores that will be closed, according to RetailMeNot.com.
Is the post office open on Easter Sunday?
No. United States Postal Service offices are generally closed every Sunday, whether it is a public holiday or not.
Is there a mail delivery on Easter Sunday? Will the mail be executed?
There will be no regular mail delivered at Easter. Priority Mail Express only and Amazon packages (Prime members only) are delivered on Sunday.
UPS will not ship (except for UPS Express Critical).
FedExs home delivery will have services changed, but all other deliveries will be closed (except FedEx Custom Critical).
Are banks open on Easter Sunday?
Some banks are closed every Sunday for Easter. It’s best to call your local branch to verify before you venture out.
The following banks are closed for Easter Sunday, according to banks.org.
- Bank of America
- Capitol one
- chase away
- Citibank
- Santander Bank
- TD Bank
- Wells fargo
Do NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operate on a regular schedule?
NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operate on their regular weekend schedules.
For NJ Transit, riders must use NJ Transits Online Trip Planner to check arrival and departure times.
Are the stock markets open on Easter Sunday?
the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq exchanges are closed on weekends, whether it is a public holiday or not.
Are the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices open on Easter Sunday?
Motor Vehicles Commission The offices (MVC) will not be open on Easter Sunday. Online processing of certain documents is available at Motor vehicle commissions website.
In addition, all offices and courts in the State of New Jersey will be closed.
When is the next federal holiday?
Memorial Day is the next federal holiday of the year, May 31st.
For more information on the Easter story, watch the video below:
