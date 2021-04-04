How to get an appointment for the COVID vaccine in Sacramento County now





SACRAMENTO, California. Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will include all people 16 years of age and older as of April 15. Here’s what to expect as vaccine eligibility opens up. Who is eligible? As of April 1, Sacramento County has vaccinated people 50 years of age or older, regardless of their profession or ability. People 16 years of age or older who have health problems, disabilities, illnesses, living spaces or work environments considered to be at high risk may also receive the COVID-19 vaccine. People over the age of 16 will have to wait until after April 15 to be eligible if they do not meet certain criteria. According to the California Department of Public Health, regardless of a person’s immigration status or insurance coverage, they will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. You can find more information about eligibility on the state’s COVID-19 website. What vaccine is available? Sacramento County has received shipments of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All vaccines are considered safe and effective and meet standards set by the FDA, but only Pfizer vaccine is approved for people aged 16 and 17. Learn more about vaccines by clicking on the name of the vaccine manufacturer: RELATED: CHECK: The COVID-19 Vaccine Checklist Meme Is Misleading How to get a COVID vaccine from the county Sacramento County posts upcoming vaccination events on its COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Webpage. People can book appointments via My tour.ca.gov or by calling the California COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Obtain the vaccine from other suppliers Vaccinefinder.org can help you find specific vaccines in your area. It can tell you which pharmacy has the vaccine in stock, but it is not used for appointments and cannot determine eligibility. People can book appointments for many of these vaccination sites via My tour.ca.gov or by calling the California COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can book appointments through the CVS pharmacy app and online. Eligible people without internet access can call 800-746-7287 to make an appointment.

Dignity Health and Mercy Medical Group People can make an appointment online.

For more information, click HERE. Are you looking for an appointment with Kaiser Permanente or Sutter Health? Both hospitals have indicated that demand for vaccines will likely exceed supply. They will both follow state eligibility guidelines, meaning county residents over the age of 16 won’t be eligible until April 15. Both Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are working to educate eligible patients. Updates on vaccine availability at Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health the facilities can be found on their respective websites. Those who are not members of Kaiser Permanente can call (866) 454-8855 to make an appointment. ABC10: Watch, download, read ALSO WATCH: How This Facebook Group Helps Get Northern Californians Immunized

