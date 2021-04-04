Rescue Mission supports those in need over Easter weekend





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission traditionally opens its cafeteria doors to neighborhood families, the homeless, hungry and lonely over Easter weekend.

But it’s different during the pandemic. Those who accepted the generosity of the rescue mission on Saturday lined up outside the South End building to each receive their Easter dinner. The kitchen staff remained busy preparing the meals that were distributed. The rescue mission adopted a format that has been very successful in these uncertain times. “Drive-thru service, so that people can pick up Easter baskets for their children. We also have a food box program, so they can pick up a bag of food to feed a family for three to four days, ”Springfield Rescue Mission Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell said. The gifts, meals and means of distribution proved to be very appealing to the families in the neighborhood who took advantage of the Easter holiday campaign which gave them a semblance of community experience. “Because of the pandemic, she is helping people. They can pick it up outside. Free food. ”Theresa Martinez said. Hopefully conditions will improve to the point where next year they can enjoy the camaraderie that comes with a community dinner. But in the meantime, the children have received their baskets full of Easter gifts and their households now have enough holiday means for the next few days, thanks to the rescue mission and its commitment to those in need.

