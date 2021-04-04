Business
Which grocery stores are open on Easter Sunday 2021? ShopRite Hours, Whole Foods Hours, Wegmans Hours
Easter Sunday 2021 is April 4.
Some supermarkets will remain open or have reduced hours, while some will be closed. Below is an overview of the open and closed grocery stores on Easter Sunday 2021.
Buyers should ultimately check with their local supermarket for specific information.
Which grocery stores are open on Easter Sunday?
The following major supermarket chains in New Jersey will be open this Easter:
- Acme (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Big BJs Club (varies by store)
- Foodtown (varies by store)
- ShopRite (varies by store)
- Stop & Shop (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Trader Joes (varies by store)
- Walmart (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Wegmans (regular hours)
- Whole foods (varies by store)
Which grocery stores are closed on Easter Sunday?
The following major supermarket chains in New Jersey will be closed at Easter:
Are there any online shopping sales during Easter Sunday 2021?
Yes, there are tons of deals available online for Easter Sunday. Here are some of the most popular today:
- Nordstroms Spring Sale with items up to 50% off
- J.Crew Offers Up To 50% Off Spring Peaks
- Coach luggage on clearance up to 70% reduction
- The North Faces Seasonal Sale
- Mattresses up to 30% off at Tempur-Pedic
- Under Armor Up To 25% Off Spring Training Clothing
- Macys VIP Sale where you can get extra 30% off sale items
- Six Adidas face masks for $ 30
- Spotlight on Walmarts savings
