The 2024 GMC Hummer SUV is a large 830 horsepower family electric hauler





Last fall, when General Motors revealed the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup, Duncan Aldred, head of the Buick and GMC brands, told CNN Business, “There will be an SUV, so watch this space.” This space is now full. GM revealed the GMC Hummer EV SUV on Saturday in a 60-second commercial narrated by LeBron James during the Houston-Baylor NCAA Final Four basketball game. A longer version of the ad appears on the GMC.com website. The Hummer EV pickup and SUV will be among the first GM vehicles to use a new electric vehicle battery system that will serve as the basis for dozens of new models over the next several years. General Motors recently announced that it hopes to produce only zero emission vehicles by 2035. With these models, GM is entering the market with attention-grabbing, high-performance all-terrain vehicles that challenge common stereotypes that electric vehicles are slow and suitable only for running errands in the city. The approach is similar to that of Ford with the Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E, a performance-driven crossover SUV that went on sale late last year, has hijacked sales of electric vehicle market leader Tesla. The Hummer EV SUV is smaller with a nine-inch shorter wheelbase (the distance between the front and rear wheels) than the pickup, which should give it better off-road handling. However, it won’t have the maximum available power of 1,000 horsepower from the Hummer EV pickup. Like the Hummer EV pickup, the SUV will be available with four-wheel steering, including the ability to drive diagonally. It will also have an “extraction mode,” with which the vehicle can rise up to six inches to overcome obstacles, and removable roof panels to provide an outdoor driving experience. Once removed, the panels can be kept in a storage space under the hood of the SUV. Depending on the specific version, the four-wheel-drive SUV will be powered by two or three electric motors. Three-engine versions will be available with a maximum of 830 horsepower. That’s less than the 1,000 horsepower available in the pickup truck, but still almost double that of a gasoline-powered GMC Yukon Denali. The SUV will be able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in as little as 3.5 seconds. According to GM, versions with the largest battery packs available should be able to travel more than 300 miles before needing to recharge. The GMC Hummer EV pickup will go into production by the end of this year, but the SUV won’t be available until early 2023. A special first-edition model, which will have three engines and 22-inch wheels, will cost $ 110,595. Cheaper versions will be available later. A 625-horsepower twin-engine version with a range of over 250 miles will be available in 2024 for a starting price of around $ 80,000. GMC is now accepting refundable deposits of $ 100 for the Hummer EV SUV online, a spokesperson said.

