Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Arizona on April 4

There were 844,302 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16,990 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona on Sunday.

PHOENIX 12 News continues to follow changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog from Sunday April 4.

Arizona to move COVID-19 vaccination site from State Farm Stadium to Gila River Arena

The Arizona Department of Health Services will relocate the COVID-19 vaccination site in the West Valley from State Farm Stadium to Gila River Arena.

The State Farm Stadium site is an outdoor drive-thru location and the Gila River Arena site will be an indoor location.

The Gila River Arena COVID-19 vaccination site will open on April 23. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. It will have the capacity to deliver 1000 injections per hour.

The State Farm Stadium site will switch to night time starting Monday to avoid the heat and shut down all operations on the morning of April 23.

The State Farm Stadium site is currently the largest vaccination site in the state and has been described as a national model by President Joe Biden.

Arizona is so grateful to the Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwill and the Bidwill family, as well as all of the partners who have come together to help make our first state-run vaccination site a national success, has Ducey said in a statement.

It’s a real team effort, and the mission to get Arizonans vaccinated continues with this new location.

This site will continue to be a national model for mass immunization as we move operations from outdoor to indoor locations, ”said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, in a statement.

“Gila River Arena and the City of Glendale, in partnership with ADHS and the Arizona Cardinals, are keeping immunization going as Glendale’s operation gets closer to delivering a million doses.

Anyone wishing to register for a vaccine on this new site can log on online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Both resources offer support in English and Spanish.

Pima County to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday

Pima County officials have announced that they will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 16 years of age and older from Monday.

The county said people can register at county-backed sites that open at 8 a.m.

The announcement means that the counties of Arizona and Maricopa and Pima all allow anyone 16 years of age and over to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have made great strides in immunizing these groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations also have access to the vaccine,” said Dr Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Department of Health. .

“With the increasing availability of vaccines in the county, now is a good time to grow and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get vaccinated.”

Pima County supports three vaccination sites at Banner-South Kino Stadium, Tucson Medical Center and Tucson Convention Center.

The county will add a smaller distribution point at the El Pueblo center starting Monday. It will be a walk-in POD with on-site registration. On-site registration is also available at the Tucson Convention Center.

Here is More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Pima County. You can also call the Pima County Health Services Registration Hotline at 520-222-0119.

Mesa Center to serve as first COVID-19 vaccination site inside Arizona

A distribution center in Mesa will serve as the state’s first indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The site will help streamline vaccine distribution in Arizona during the hot summer months.

The site, located in a Dexcom-operated distribution center on Ray Road near Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road, is scheduled to open on April 15 and will replace the currently operating outdoor site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Those who received the first doses at the Chandler-Gilbert facility on and after March 14 have been scheduled for their second doses at the Dexcom site.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 3.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered as of Thursday.

Who can get vaccinated against COVID-19?

The state and counties of Maricopa and Pima have expanded vaccine eligibility to Arizonans 16 years of age and older. Other countries are offering vaccines to people in phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C and Mohave County has opened vaccines to all adults. Learn more about the phases here.

How do I register for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information on search across counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state administers vaccines at four locations: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, and the University of Arizona Tucson campus. All other locations are managed by individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information about a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more information about vaccines at 12News.com/Vaccine.

Free masks available for some Arizonians

The Arizona Department of Health Services has announced that some Arizonans may get free masks from the state.

The department has partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to the most vulnerable populations of Arizonas.

Anyone from a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, those with medical conditions or those aged 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), a member of the school staff or who may not be able to purchase one can get a free mask.

Both will provide five washable and reusable fabric masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to distribute two million fabric masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department FAQ page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases zip code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

Arizona Department of Health Services liberated Expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

AZDHS website now features location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current postcode map here and can find yours by clicking or searching for your postcode at the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There have been 843,838 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16,990 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

There were 464 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 706 new cases reported on Saturday.

One coronavirus-related death was suppressed on Sunday, a decrease from the 2 new deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 12,427 cases reported on the January 4 collection date, the day with the most collected diagnoses to date. The day with the second most collected diagnosis to date was January 5, with 11,766 cases. This is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was January 18, when 177 people died. The day with the second highest number of deaths was January 13, when 173 people died. This is subject to change.

A total of 25,304 new diagnostic tests were reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 27,666 new tests reported on Saturday.

A total of 8,642,762 diagnostic tests were reported to the state on Sunday.

10.7% of these tests were positive on Sunday, as since Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 525 666

Pima: 113,030

Pinal: 49 761

Coconino: 17 156

Navajo: 15,742

Apache: 11 184

Mohave: 22 201

La Paz: 2,446

Yuma: 36,787

Graham: 5,370

Cochise: 11 645

Santa Cruz: 7,843

Yavapai: 18,340

Gila: 6,565

Greenlee: 566

Click on the links below to find more information about each county’s health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be spread primarily through coughing or sneezing.

It might be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not believed to be the primary method of spread, according to the CDC.

You should see your doctor if you have been to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses is to:

Wear masks when you are in public.

Practice social distancing in public.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can email FACTS at 602-444-1212 to receive more information about the coronavirus and to ask questions.