LinkedIn allows 15,900 employees to take time off one week after Easter to avoid burnout





Social media giant LinkedIn is giving its staff members a full, paid week after Easter to promote mental well-being. Almost all of the 15,900 full-time employees will be able to take a break next week to avoid burnout, the company told AFP news agency on Friday. LinkedIn invented “RestUp!” the week starts on Monday. “There is something magical about the whole company taking a break at the same time,” LinkedIn replied to the AFP survey. “And the best part? Not going back to an avalanche of unanswered internal emails.” CORONAVIRUS CALLS ON TWITTER TO ALLOW EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME ‘FOREVER’ The Microsoft-owned company will offer daily events for its employees who feel isolated during the week off. Activities include volunteer opportunities through “random acts of kindness”. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS According to LinkedIn, a core team of employees will continue to work next week with the option to schedule time off in the future. LinkedIn did not respond to FOX Business’s request for comment. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Since the coronavirus outbreak, research shows that corporate employees are spending significantly more time connected to work – opening the door to increased burnout. According to a Robert Half survey, 70% of remote workers in transition say they now work weekends and 45% say they work more hours than before. Over the past year, big tech companies have embraced a trend towards leniency between work and personal life. Twitter and Facebook have extended working from home indefinitely while LinkedIn plans to implement partial remote working after the pandemic, according to BigNewsNetwork.com.

