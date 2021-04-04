Elon Musk wants to hire you even without a college degree as Tesla seeks to hire 10,000 people





Musk also urged engineers, technicians, builders and more to move to Texas for jobs at SpaceX on Tuesday. (image: reuters) The upcoming $ 1.1 billion Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, which would produce Cybertruck, Semi truck, Model 3 sedan, and Model Y mid-size SUV, seeks to hire more than 10,000 people through 2022. It is Interestingly, this includes opportunities for high school graduates who won't need a college degree to join the world's most valuable automotive company. More than 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just until 2022! – 5 minutes from the airport -15 minutes from downtown – Directly on the Colorado River, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted sharing a post from Tesla Owners in Austin, an Owners Club of Tesla in Austin, on job postings. Tesla has established relationships with Austin Community College, Huston-Tillotson University, University of Texas and the Independent School District of Del Valle, Chris Reilly, Director of Recruitment and Workforce Development at Tesla, said of the latest recruiting drive in Tesla's tweet. Austin owners. Reilly added that part of the work Tesla does with local colleges is recruiting students who can graduate from high school and start a career at Tesla while continuing their education. Tesla's hiring of 10,000 people will double the 5,000 people the company reportedly promised last year. Also Read: Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX, Owned By Binance, Crosses $ 200 Million In Daily Trading Volume; eyes $ 1 billion in 2021 Teslas's website currently has over 280 vacancies in categories such as manufacturing, design, engineering and IT, finance, supply chain, energy services and installation, and more at the Austin plant. Musk also urged engineers, technicians, builders and more to move to Texas for jobs at SpaceX on Tuesday. Please consider moving to Starbase or the Brownsville / South Padre Texas area and encourage your friends to do so! SpaceX's needs for recruiting engineers, technicians, builders and essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly, and Starbase will grow by several thousand over the next two years, he tweeted. Elon Musk was among the nine richest tech titans in America, including Amazons Jeff Bezos, Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg and Google Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Oracles Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer and Michael Dell whose fortune had jumped $ 363 billion during Covid. from March 5, 2020 to March 5, 2021, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk had led the pack with $ 118 billion added to his net worth during the period, followed by Jeff Bezos who added $ 58 billion to his wealth.







