China proposes global rules for the management of sovereign digital currencies





The Central Bank of China has proposed the application of global standards for the upcoming influx of sovereign digital currencies in 2021Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Summitheld at the end of March. The outlined plan, titled “ Sovereign Global Digital Currency Governance, ” encompasses cross-border digital transactions, risk oversight, use and ownership of data, and other related financial and risk issues. Mu Changchun, director of the People’s Bank of China Digital Currency Research Institute (PBOC), said the bank intends to become the world’s first major central bank to issue a sovereign digital currency. It aims to propel the internationalization of the RMB and reduce dependence on the global dollar system. The development of sovereign digital currencies will improve national financial systems, act as a counterweight to the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, and improve the efficiency of global financial transactions. The proposed rules would regulate the use, supervision and sharing of information globally. According to the PBOC, an upcoming challenge is to provide a reasonable supply of digital currency and to use it as part of the sustainable and stable development of the international monetary system. The PBOC’s proposals: The flow of financial and digital currency data must be simultaneous to help regulators monitor transaction compliance. The digital currency is expected to be mined through a scalable and supervised sovereign digital currency exchange platform, supported by DLT (a blockchain-like distributed ledger technology) or comparable technologies. Interoperability between the sovereign digital currency systems of central banks is crucial. The independence of central bank monetary decisions is also crucial. A decision by central banks on monetary supplies within its borders should not interfere with the monetary decisions of another central bank.

At the same time, global central banks that embrace digital currencies should take collective responsibility for maintaining global financial stability. China’s Opinion on the Development of Central Bank Sovereign Digital Currency If international standards for sovereign digital currencies are accepted globally, this system could gradually replace the global monetary order backed by the US dollar. Therefore, countries that adhere to the digital currency infrastructure will be able to reduce their dependence on the dollar. Indeed, several countries have lost faith in the United States’ use of the US dollar as a trade weapon and have used it to punish countries that do not follow US international policy. China,Russia,Iran,Japan, and the UK, among others, has started actively working on launching their central bank digital currencies. China hasalready carried out pilot testsin the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei metropolitan area, in the Yangtze River Delta region and in the Great Bay region. The choice of these zones is motivated by their capacity for financial innovation and the impact of high consumption on local economies. In addition, the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China also explored the internationalization of digital RMB. A research project on the Multilateral Central Bank Digital Currency Bridge (m-CBDC Bridge) is under development with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. It is significant that China has taken the lead in recognizing the developing digital trend and its growing impact on global banking and finance and is currently ahead of development in this area, taking the lead from the United States – which don’t want to change the current US dollar-based global trading system. Related reading About Us China Briefing is written and produced by Dezan Shira and associates. The practice assists foreign investors in China and has done so since 1992 through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Please contact the company for assistance in China at [email protected] We also have offices to help foreign investors to Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, The Philippines, Malaysia,Thailand, United States, and Italy, in addition to our practices in Indiaand Russia and our commercial research facilities along the Belt and Road Initiative.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos