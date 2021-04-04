9 beaten stocks that look promising





Text size



Chipmaker Qualcomm has seen its inventory drop nearly 10% since the start of the year. Qilai Shen / Bloomberg



the



S&P 500



closed at a record Thursday, surpassing 4,000 for the first time. But not all stocks have shared those gains so far this year. While the majority of S&P 500 stocks are positive for the year, about one in five fell in the first quarter of 2021. Some are down for fundamental reasons, while others appear to be suffering from the shift in market dynamics. growth equity markets with cyclical and cyclical values. value names. Once the headwind wears off, however, the names that have been left behind will likely catch up, as their earnings estimates remain strong. In some cases, analysts have adjusted their expectations higher this year. This presents a good opportunity to acquire shares of fundamentally strong companies at discounted prices. Of the roughly 100 S&P 500 companies whose shares have been in negative territory since the start of the year, about half are expected to post 2021 earnings per share at least 20% higher than full year 2019 earnings. Here, around 30 are expected to see this strength continue into 2022, meaning their 2022 profits are expected to rise by at least 10% from 2021 levels. To find stocks whose profit potential may not be reflected in the stock price, Barrons took those 30 names and removed all the stocks that were trading over 30 times 2021 earnings estimates. That left us with nine names. Better yet, analysts have raised their 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates for all stocks since late last year, meaning Wall Street is becoming more bullish on them. These discounted names are primarily growth stocks in the healthcare, tech, telecommunications and consumer sectors. Note: EPS 2021 and 2022 are consensus estimates. Source: FactSet Chip maker



Qualcomm



(ticker: QCOM), for example, has seen its stock drop by nearly 10% since the start of the year. Investors appear unimpressed with the company’s first quarter revenue, which was 62% higher than a year ago but still missed analysts’ expectations. Longer term, the company known for the chips that power smartphone processors could benefit from the global shift to 5G networks, and Biden administrations have proposed infrastructure spending. Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Stocks (VTRX) are another example where a recent pullback due to negative events may have gone too far. In mid-October, the biotech company called off development of a once promising drug after disappointing test results. Its stock has plunged 23% since then and is down 10% since the start of the year. Despite the drug flop, Barrons wrote in March that Vertex remains a powerhouse in the treatment of cystic fibrosis and is developing a promising pipeline beyond that. Write to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos