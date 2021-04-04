Uber ordered to pay $ 1 million to Bay Area woman who refused to travel





An arbitrator ordered Uber to pay a Bay Area woman more than $ 1 million after ruling that she had been denied service on multiple occasions.

Lisa Irving, a Mill Valley resident, who is blind and uses a guide dog named Bernie, received $ 1.1 million after the arbitrator ruled in her complaint which was denied 14 times between 2016 and 2017. Uber argued that the fault lay with the individual drivers, who are independent contractors, but the arbitrator found the company to be beholden to the Americans with Disabilities Act anyway.

“Uber’s own investigations revealed that these drivers knowingly refused Ms Irving to come because of her guide dog,” the referee wrote in last week’s decision.

The arbitrator reviewed 14 specific cases and ordered payment in each of them. The damages ranged from the statutory floor of $ 4,000 to two for $ 75,000 each. In one case, the driver was allegedly verbally abusive and Irving said she feared for her safety. “Ms. Irving filed complaints with Uber hoping they would be investigated, Uber would take further action, and Uber would report back to her,” the arbitrator wrote. “When Uber conducted an investigation, its investigators were trained, in some cases, to help drivers find non-discriminatory reasons for refusals to drive.” Complaints about denial of service to blind passengers due to their service animals have been around since the early days of Uber’s ridesharing service. In 2014, the National Federation of the Blind and others filed a class action lawsuit against Uber in federal court in San Jose seeking denial of service when blind riders were accompanied by service animals. The NFB and Uber settled the class action lawsuit in 2016. Irving was awarded $ 324,000 in damages. In addition, the court awarded his lawyer fees in excess of $ 800,000. “We believe this may be the largest compensation ever awarded to a single blind claimant for repeated violations of the United States Disability Act and California Unruh Act,” said lawyer for ‘Irving in a statement. The Bay City press service contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos