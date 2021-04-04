Restrictions imposed in and around Mumbai as COVID cases in Indian state increase





MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s richest state Maharashtra announced tight restrictions on COVID-19 on Monday, after a rapid rise in infections now accounting for more than half of the country’s daily new cases. An industrialist who attended a meeting with the chief minister before the curbs were announced quoted him as saying the situation is grim and there could be a shortage of hospital beds, doctors and bottles oxygen. He declined to be named, but the comments echo those from government and health officials to Indian media on the situation in the state, which includes the crowded financial capital Mumbai. The state will close shopping malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening. Authorities will also impose a full lockdown over the weekend, state government minister Nawab Malik told reporters after a cabinet meeting. Malik said the government would impose a statewide nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Monday, allowing only essential services to operate during those hours. Millions of migrant workers travel from all over India to find jobs in the Western state which accounts for around 16% of India’s economic output. Maharashtras chief minister Uddhav Thackeray met with industry before announcing the restrictions, according to a statement from his office. Malik said industrial operations such as manufacturing and construction would be allowed to continue as usual. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination program. The country reported 93,249 new cases in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday morning, according to data from the federal health ministry. Maharashtra, which represents less than a tenth of the population, has recorded a record 49,447 new cases. The state, according to health ministry data, contributed 57% of total cases and 47% of deaths in the country in the past 14 days. Ten matches in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament due to be played in Mumbai from April 10 to 25 will continue as planned despite the new brakes, an official at the local cricket body told Reuters. The tournament, which is set to start without spectators from Friday at six venues across the country, has already been affected, with two cricketers testing positive despite coronavirus protocols in place for participants. India is behind the United States and Brazil for the most infections in the world, with more than 12 million cases and nearly 165,000 deaths recorded since the start of the epidemic. Rajendra Jadhav in Satara and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Rupam Jain, Peter Graff and Alison Williams

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos