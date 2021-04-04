Icahn is expected to hire Kekedjian, former head of mergers and acquisitions at GE, to lead the company





Aris Kekedjian Photographer: Chris Goodney / Bloomberg Photographer: Chris Goodney / Bloomberg Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn appealed to the former General Electric Co. executive Aris Kekedjian heads his eponymous investment company, according to people familiar with the matter. The appointment of Kekedjian as Managing Director and Managing Director of Icahn Enterprises LP could be announced as early as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was still private. A representative from Icahn Enterprises declined to comment on the hiring, which was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. Kekedjian, a 30-year GE veteran, led the conglomerate’s activities in Europe and the Middle East. He was Chief Investment Officer of GE until 2019. Since then, he has been a strategic advisor to Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., whose technology can provide water in arid environments. He replaces Keith Cozza, who has been CEO of Icahn Enterprises since 2014. Cozza, along with CFO SungHwan Cho, are leaving in part because neither have plans to follow the company’s move to the Miami area. , people said. Icahn Enterprises is still in the process of hiring a new chief financial officer, they said. Icahn decided in 2019 to move his home and business to the Miami area, where he purchased a mansion in an exclusive island enclave on Biscayne Bay in the 1990s. Icahn Enterprises, a publicly traded company with a market value of over $ 13 billion, manages Icahn’s wealth and serves as a holding company for many holding companies. Kekedjian worked on both sides of the deals for GE, first acquiring targets as the conglomerate grew and then selling assets as it rationalized. For more: Kekedjian Role in the transformation of GE Capital He was promoted in 2016 to lead GE’s mergers and acquisitions and business development team, according to a statement at the time. He had led GE Capital’s M&A team since 2010 and was a central figure in GE Capital’s transformation into a smaller, safer company, the statement said. – With the help of Rick Clough Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

