SaskPower helps community rinks with one-time relief program





SaskPower is offering a one-time relief program to Saskatchewan community rinks between March 1 and September 1, cutting some of their utility bills. the Community Rink Relief Program waives all application fees for qualifying rinks. Skating rinks are always at the mercy of the energy they use, their basic monthly fees and applicable taxes. Read more: SaskPower Launches Residential Smart Meter Pilot Program In small towns in Saskatchewan, the rink is often the hub of activity. It’s the hub of activity, whether it’s a curling rink or a hockey rink, said Minister responsible for SaskPower Don Morgan. Morgan told Global News that people often use the ice rink for social events such as weddings and funerals. The story continues under the ad The government has heard at a number of rinks that it is too expensive to keep the power going in the off season. We think it’s the right thing to do, Morgan said of the relief program. Morgan added that for those who go to the rinks, to make sure they wear a mask and keep away from others. Trend stories DMX rapper in ‘serious condition’ in New York hospital after drug overdose: reports

SaskPower said some commercial and industrial customers pay demand-side charges because they typically consume a lot of electricity over a short period of time. The fee covers the cost for SaskPower to have that extra generation capacity in reserve in case the company needs it, a statement from SaskPower reads. Read more: Humboldt, Sask., Plans virtual service, will ring the bell to mark 3rd anniversary of Broncos tragedy The story continues under the ad SaskPower explained that the rinks use a lot of electricity when their factories are running. To be eligible for this program, a rink must be a community-owned, non-profit rink or curling rink operated by a local municipality or First Nations community. Morgan said interested rinks should contact SaskPower who will give them a form to fill out. SaskPower predicts that the average rink will save about $ 1,600 per month during operations and about $ 330 per month when closed for the season. The Crown corporation plans to invest $ 700,000 in this program. –With files from Brady Ratzlaff © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







