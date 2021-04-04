Business
After failed takeover, Air Transat asks for help as debt crisis looms
OTTAWA / MONTREAL – Struggling tour operator Air Transat is in talks with the federal government over aid, but may not reach a deal before the debt deadline in April, a source familiar with the situation said, saying pressure on Quebec to come to the aid of another aerospace brand in difficulty in the province.
Air Canada scrapped plans to merge with Transat on Friday, saying European regulators have signaled antitrust concerns are unlikely to be accepted.
The largest Canadian carrier made a first offer for Transat in 2019 and reduced its offer last year as the pandemic decimated the travel and tourism sector.
The airlines have been in talks with Ottawa since last year about a possible aid package. The aborted Transats deal adds a new urgency to the talks, given the jobs at risk if the carrier fails and the political importance of Quebec ahead of the federal elections scheduled for this year.
Transat, which last month suspended flights until June due to pandemic guidelines, said it needed at least C $ 500 million in funding this year.
It has obligations due April 29 for a revolving facility of $ 50 million and a short-term loan of C $ 250 million due June 30. If he doesn’t meet the April 29 requirements or gets another extension, creditors could expedite the repayment obligation.
“There are negotiations going on and there is a budget coming up and there is no guarantee at this point that they will get there before the budget,” said a source familiar with the situation, referring to the budget. Federal scheduled for April 19.
“I think that politically it would be a problem in Quebec. The federal government must therefore absolutely find a solution”, added the source, stressing that “Transat has more cachet in Quebec (than Air Canada)”.
Both airlines are based in Montreal, but Air Canada originated in Winnipeg before moving its headquarters to Quebec in the 1940s. Transat was founded by a group of Quebec businessmen, including the current premier minister of the province, in 1986 and became the third largest airline in the country.
The airline was “confident that we will be able to obtain the necessary financing in the coming weeks,” spokesman Christophe Hennebelle said on Sunday, recalling that it was at an “advanced stage” of discussions with Ottawa on sectoral aid and access to specific aid in the event of a pandemic. companies.
Asked about the state of the government’s talks with Transat, a spokesperson for the Minister of Finance of Canada declared: “I cannot speak of the creditors or the lines of financing that Air Transat is looking for. As a private company, it would be in the best position to respond to this.
Ottawa said on Friday that protecting jobs and ensuring Transat’s long-term viability was a priority for the government. The carrier employs 5,000 people, mainly in Quebec, which is home to a large part of the Canadian aerospace sector.
‘COLLECTIVE INTEREST’
The survival of Transat, its head office and its employees in Montreal puts significant pressure on the Government of Quebec to ensure its future.
Quebec has already come to the aid of aerospace companies in difficulty. In 2015, the previous provincial government invested US $ 1 billion in Bombardiers’ then struggling CSeries program. Two years later, Airbus paid Bombardier a dollar for control of the commercial aircraft program.
“The Government of Quebec is caught between a rock and a hard place on this issue,” said John Gradek, former airline executive and program coordinator in the Aviation Management Program at McGill University.
“There will be a lot of pressure on (Prime Minister François) Legault to come to (Quebec businessman) Pierre Karl Péladeau for help in terms of funding.”
Péladeau, who offered to buy Transat for $ 5 a share, said Friday his offer was still available. Transat had previously stated that the offer did not have the required level of financing.
Péladeau, CEO of Quebecor Inc, said in a press release that his offer includes “a rigorous business plan focused on areas of the company with high growth potential, on expertise and job creation. in Quebec and a continuous head office in Montreal.
A second source familiar with the matter said Peladeaus’ offer did not call for funding from the Quebec government, which said in February that it was considering scenarios for Transat “with or without Air Canada”.
A spokesperson for Quebec’s Minister of the Economy declined to comment on Sunday.
The separatist Bloc Québécois said it wanted to ensure that Quebec ownership would be favored for the carrier and blamed Ottawa, which approved the merger in February, for delaying an air aid program.
“Air Transat is a flagship that made Quebecers proud while offering Francophones a career in aviation,” said BQ transport spokesperson Xavier Barsalou-Duval in a press release.
“It is in our collective interest that its decision-making center as well as its control remain in Quebec. (Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; written by Amran Abocar)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]