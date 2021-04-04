3,933 new reported COVID cases, 140 in our central region April 4, 2021





HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) ThePennsylvania Department of Healthconfirmed 3,933 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the state total to 1,042,682 known cases since the start of the pandemic. Fully vaccinated vaccine can travel again, according to new CDC guidelines

As of Saturday, 7 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania Death Registry, for a total of 25,195 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There are 2,202 people hospitalized for COVID-19. Of that number, 432 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most hospital patients are 65 years of age or older, and most deaths have occurred in patients 65 years of age or older. The statewide positivity percentage for the week of March 26 to April 1 was 9.4%. Ninety (90) percent of the cases in Pennsylvania were considered recovered from COVID-19. The state reports that more than 5.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can see the numbers further down on this page. To date, 4,169,730 people have tested negative. Our central region has 140 new cases since Saturday. This brings our total to 67,413 known cases of COVID-19. The breakdown by county is below: Total number of COVID-19 related deaths by county: BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 314 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 406 (+0)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTER: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 130 (+1)

ELK: 37 (+0)

HUNTING: 127 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 91 (+0)

SOMERSET: 190 (+0) NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 2 Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine: Hospitals in Pennsylvania began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 14 and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 21. week of March 1, and the Commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving K-12 educators and support staff. The vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which work directly with the federal government. Vaccine Highlights According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning April 3, Pennsylvania administered the first doses of the vaccine to 33.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 12th. e among the 50 states for the first doses administered as a percentage of the population.

among the 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine suppliers have administered 5,526,752 total doses of vaccine as of Saturday, April 3. 1,960,809 people are fully immunized; with a seven-day moving average of almost 89,000 people per day receiving vaccinations. 1,733,367 people are partially vaccinated, which means they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine. 3,694,176 people received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated until April 3: 369,510 first / single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 5,526,752 doses in total up to April 3: First doses / single doses: 3,694,176 administered Second doses: 1,832,576 administered

Wearing a mask is compulsory in all businesses and every time you leave the house. Wearing a mask constantly is essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are 131,166 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 people who have a positive serological test and symptoms of COVID-19 or high risk exposure.

