Where 16 and 17 year olds can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville





JACKSONVILLE, Florida Starting Monday, Floridians between the ages of 16 and 17 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is the only vaccine authorized for those under the age of 18. I think it allows more people to understand this look, if you are over 16, 16 or over you can go get the shot which will hopefully help us increase vaccination rates and bring us closer to the end goal. said Dr Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation. Sine the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently only licensed for people 18 years of age and older, 16 and 17 year olds must visit a site that provides Pfizer vaccines. They must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must sign a consent form. (Click here for a printable version of the form.) A d Although your 16 and 17 year old child may be old enough to drive and be somewhat independent, it is imperative that you be present with them and sign the consent form when they go to the scene, otherwise your child will be refused and will be. not be able to receive the vaccine, Joshi explained. O, HOW TO GET A PHOTO: Immunization availability in Northeast Florida Some of the vaccination sites offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine include the state-run sites at Regency Square Mall, Legends Center, and Celebration Church. The federally-backed Gateway Mall site will offer the Pfizer vaccine on Monday when eligibility expands to all adults in Florida. But starting Tuesday, the Gateway Mall site will switch to the single-dose J&J vaccine on Tuesday. A d

