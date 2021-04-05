Opinion: How To Make Money From Stocks While You Sleep

The early bird doesn’t just catch the worm. He also gets most of the profits from the stock markets.

gains happen overnight. The US benchmark is barely gaining on average while the New York Stock Exchange is open.

This is the conclusion of a recently updated study titled Back to the market around the clock: a puzzle. Its authors are Oleg Bondarenko of the University of Illinois at Chicago and Dmitriy Muravyev of Michigan State University.

The professors analyzed tick-by-tick trading data for S&P 500 E-mini futures between 2004 and 2018. Importantly, their data reflected transactions outside of normal trading hours when the NYSE is open. They were therefore able to measure how much of the stock market return since 2004 was produced during the NYSE shutdown.

The graph below illustrates what they found: During the study period, all of the net return on the S&P 500 was produced between 11:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), period during where its average return was 7.6% annualized. On average the rest of the time, the market produced an annualized loss of 0.8%.

This overall result is based on an average of 14 years, and it goes without saying that the pattern has not stood up to every trading session. Still, Muravyev told me in an interview, the pattern has been remarkably consistent. An indication of this consistency: even if you remove the 10 of those 14 years when the trend was strongest, the trend remains statistically significant in the other four.

Last year posed a real-world test for this market model, and that’s what the professors analyzed in their recent update to their original study. Not only did they see that the trend continued in 2020, it was actually much stronger than the 2004-2018 average.

Why should this overnight model exist?

Futures Contracts (VIX), and found that they and E-mini S&P futures are inversely correlated. In other words, the VIX on average tends to drop significantly from 11:30 p.m. EST, just as S&P 500 futures start to rise.

This inverse relationship between the stock market and the VIX of course makes theoretical sense. Investors react negatively to increases in uncertainty, just as they tend to react positively when volatility decreases.

But why should the uncertainty fall around 11:30 p.m.? Muravyev said this is when European investors start trading in their portfolios and their collective actions help reduce the uncertainty that has built up since the NYSE closed on the previous trading day. .

To be sure, he added, at all hours of the day there will be investors who are just waking up, looking at their terminals and adjusting their portfolios. But a critical mass of investors is needed to alleviate uncertainty, and it appears that Europe is the only non-American region in the world to provide that critical mass.

Confirmation of this explanation comes from the nightly performance of the S&P 500 before a vacation in Europe. Many European traders will be less focused on the stock market, and of course, on average, the overnight pattern in the S&P 500 does not exist on these days.

Investment implications

The most obvious investment implication of this research is that traders buy S&P 500 E-mini futures at 11:30 p.m. EST and sell at 3:30 a.m. estimates of trading costs, foreign exchange fees, commissions and bid-ask spread. Its after-cost Sharpe ratio exceeds that of the buy-and-hold alternative.

Futures trading is not for amateurs and can be particularly risky for those who are new to it. So even if you were tempted by this strategy, a good idea would be to consult a qualified financial professional first. You should also trade on paper for at least a month or two before risking your money.

Finally, be aware that this overnight pattern manifests itself on average over many trading sessions. So be prepared to follow this trading strategy with consistency and discipline over a long period of time or don’t bother.

Given these conditions, you may decide that a good night’s sleep is worth more than the profits of overnight trading. Still, this research shows why you shouldn’t be surprised the next time you see the S&P 500 perform so much better at night than during the day.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. It can be reached at [email protected]

