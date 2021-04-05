Singapore joins SPAC race in Asia, but investors flock to US

SINGAPORE / HONG KONG – Asian stock exchanges are keen to participate in the boom in initial public offerings of “blank check” companies, or SPACs, that have swept the United States. But the region may not generate the same kind of frenzy.

PSPCs are shell companies whose sponsors, or promoters, raise capital via a stock market listing. They then seek to acquire or merge with operating companies, which can therefore go public more quickly than through a traditional initial public offering. In other words, PSPC shareholders do not know until later what company they are investing in.

The popularity of these registration vehicles has increased. In the first ten weeks of 2021, PSPC’s global IPO volumes – mostly in the United States – reached $ 76.7 billion, $ 2.5 billion lower than for all of 2020, according to data from Refinitiv.

The wave of PSPC includes a number aimed at capturing Asian investments. Six Asia-focused PSPCs have raised a total of $ 2.7 billion so far this year, nearly double the total volume for 2020, according to Dealogic.

And some notable Asian startups are seen as potential targets for PSPCs. They include Singapore’s super app provider Grab, Indonesian rival Gojek, and e-commerce giant Tokopedia, also from Indonesia. All would be surrounded by PSPCs as a means of going public.

But compared to the United States, Asia is still seen as less fertile ground for PSPCs. Sponsors say onerous disclosure requirements, lengthy vetting processes by registration committees, and reluctance to relax the rules – after recent crackdowns on backdoor lists – are among the issues that may hamper adoption of PSPC in the region.

“Unlike the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore undertake a qualitative review to determine if a candidate is suitable for the list because they focus on protecting shareholders,” said Marcia Ellis, partner at Morrison & Foerster. “If there are too many safeguards in place, it diminishes the advantages of a listing over a traditional IPO and it will dampen the appetite of sponsors and PSPC targets.”

Asia’s approach is now becoming clearer. Singapore Exchange asked for comments last week on a new regulatory framework for PSPCs it hopes to finalize by mid-year. RegCo, the regulatory arm of SGX, has proposed a minimum market cap of S $ 300 million ($ 222.6 million) for PSPCs, with up to three years for blank check companies to combine with a target .

Hong Kong, Singapore’s main rival as an Asian financial center outside of Japan, is expected to unveil its own rules in the coming months, sources familiar with its plans have said.

In Japan, a government panel suggested in March that authorities consider whether or not to allow PSPCs as a possible way to funnel capital to startups.

South Korea and Malaysia have both shopped at blank check companies on their stock exchanges, but failed to see interest captured by US Refinitiv data which shows that as of March 30, only four SPAC IPOs in Asia this year were recorded on South Korea. Kosdaq.

“It takes time for investors to understand the product and for the regulator to improve the mechanisms for protecting PSPC investors,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for greater China at the law firm Hogan Lovells.

Filled with cash in search of yield, Asian investors don’t wait for Singapore and Hong Kong and invest money in the United States, with New York’s Nasdaq attracting huge inflows of capital. For example, nearly half of the funding for three of the recent Asia-sponsored PSPC lists in the United States came from institutions based in Asia, two people involved said.

“We are seeing and expect to see more activity among the Asian sponsors and investors of SPAC,” said Gaurav Maria, Asia-Pacific manager of private and equity-related capital markets at JPMorgan Chase & Co in Hong Kong.

The SoftBank Group Vision Fund listed three SPACs on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in January and March. The vehicles have raised a total of $ 1.15 billion, including from Vision Fund 2, which is so far fully funded by SoftBank. They target “IPO-ready tech companies” as acquisition targets.

Grab delivery boy in Jakarta: The Singapore “superapp” developer is among the companies that have reportedly considered using a SPAC for a stock exchange listing. (Photo by Dimas Ardian)

Primavera Capital, a leading private equity firm in China, raised $ 360 million through a SPAC in January and said it would seek to acquire a consumer company in China. Meanwhile, CITIC Group has become the first Chinese state-owned company to do so, creating a SPAC of $ 200 million this year.

Arrow Capital, an investment advisory firm, whose founder Rohit Nanani is Singaporean, and Silicon Valley-based Tribe Capital, last month raised $ 240 million on Nasdaq for a SPAC technology.

“A PSPC is a liquidity-driven product,” Nanani said, responding to questions from Nikkei Asia on why he didn’t wait for SGX to decide how to run blank check companies. “At this point there is a huge appetite and liquidity for this product in the United States,” he said.

Vistas Media Capital, a Singapore-based media holding company, also turned to New York for a SPAC deal as the main sponsor of Vistas Media Acquisition Company, a Nasdaq-listed blank check company. VMAC merged in March with Abu Dhabi-based Anghami, a music streaming platform, for a value of $ 220 million.

In announcing its PSPC proposals, SGX acknowledged that these transactions offered “rapid time to market and the ability to provide price certainty in valuing target companies.” However, SGX also noted that the risks included excessive shareholder dilution and rush to acquire target companies.

“We are therefore proposing measures to address these risks, with the aim of creating credible rating vehicles that will increase investor choice,” said Tan Boon Gin, CEO of SGX RegCo.

A spokesperson for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said that while the exchange regularly looks for ways to improve its IPO market, it will also strive to maintain “market quality.”

Analysts and investors suggest that tech companies will continue to prefer to merge with PSPCs in the United States, where they are part of a larger peer group, while Singapore may aspire to become a hub for business startups. Southeast Asia and Hong Kong for larger Chinese targets.

“Ultimately, companies will always choose which PSPC to merge with based on the valuations and cash flow they get after going public,” noted Mak Yuen Teen, associate professor at the National University of Singapore Business School, specializing in corporate governance.

Craig Coben, co-director of Asia-Pacific global financial markets at Bank of America in Hong Kong, said regional interest in PSPC agreements, whether in the United States or locally, will increase.

“We are seeing tremendous interest from the Asian investment community as they now understand the full value of the product and the efficient recycling of the capital it provides,” Coben said.

Udhay Furtado, Co-Director of Equity Markets for Citigroup in Asia, said: “PSPC as a form of capital raising is here to stay in Asia for a while. More and more Asian sponsors are showing interest in it. . “

Additional reporting by Yifan Yu in Palo Alto and Wataru Suzuki in Tokyo.