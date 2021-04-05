Sensex, shrewd likely to have a cautious opening





As of 7:30 am, Nifty futures were virtually unchanged around the 14915 level on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Benchmarks are expected to open on a cautious note, posting gains of 1% on Thursday, following Asian indices and early indications of SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty point to a flat to negative start for the index in India. At 7:30 am, Nifty futures were trading virtually unchanged around the 14,915 level on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Global stock prices hit a 1.5-month high on Monday after data showing a surge in US employment, while short-term US bonds came under pressure amid fears that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates sooner than it has indicated. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was almost flat, with China closed for Gravescope Day and Australia on Easter Monday. The S&P 500 surged Thursday to its first-ever close above the 4,000 mark, boosted by gains from Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, as well as optimism that the US economy is recovering. The Dow Jones rose 0.52 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.76 percent. Meanwhile, oil prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday after OPEC + agreed last week to gradually cut some of its production cuts between May and July. Brent futures for June fell 16 cents or 0.2% to $ 64.70 per barrel at 11.51 p.m. GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was $ 61.32 per barrel , down 13 cents, or 0.2%. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 520.68 points or 1.05% to 50,029.83 and Nifty rose 176.70 points or 1.20% to 14,867.40.

