Restaurant and bar restrictions have been relaxed in time for Easter Sunday





Self-certifying Pennsylvania bars and restaurants can serve up to 75 seats for the first time in over a year, up from 50% previously.

LANCASTER, Pa. As of Sunday, self-certified bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania can serve up to 75 seats for the first time in over a year, up from 50% previously. Customers can now sit at the bar and order alcohol after 11 p.m. and without food. Chris Long from Lancaster celebrated Easter by sitting at the bar at Yorgos, a Greek restaurant near his home. He donned an Easter bunny ears headband. It’s not about having a drink somewhere. I just like sitting in a bar somewhere, being able to have a conversation, Long said. It’s just not the same as sitting in a corner somewhere. Yorgoss owner George Katsaros said he expects more customers in the coming days to dine at his three-story restaurant. Last week everyone was happy, I can’t wait for it to open, he says. Everyone loves to sit at the bar. They miss the bar. Yorgos was able to survive on take-out food, Katsaros said, but his income is much lower than before the pandemic. Not being able to serve the usual lunch crowd or host large events had financial consequences. Even so, he said he understood the need for mitigation measures. Customers like Young were more eager to fully reopen. I just think we have to move forward so that these companies can survive and come back, Young said. The hard part is, many of them won’t be able to. A fifth of restaurateurs surveyed by the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association (PRLA) said they would probably or certainly not survive the next three months. Hopefully we will see these restaurants return, but there will definitely be a loss of restaurants, said John Longstreet, President and CEO of PRLA. However, as the days get longer, restaurant owners have said they can see the light at the end of the tunnel getting brighter with the hope that more customers can return soon. Life is very important, Katsaros said. Business you can do anytime. Money can come at any time. Everyone is safe and I think in a few months everyone will be back every day. Capacity limits have also been increased to 75% for gyms and entertainment businesses like casinos, malls and theaters. RELATED: Staffing Concerns Some Restaurateurs as Pennsylvania Prepares to Relax Restrictions on April 4 RELATED: Pennsylvania Still Plans to Relax Restrictions on Sunday April 4

