Record Market Year Attracted Small Investors and New Firms | Economy

In 2020, the number of transactions on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange more than quintupled. The number of accounts with at least one registered share has also increased: from 37,000 in 2019 to 45,000 at the end of 2020, said Kaarel Ots, chairman of the board of directors of Nasdaq Tallinn.

He said that people’s financial literacy has grown and there are more and more small investors.

“I dare say that the main reason is that two banks – Swedbank and LHV – waived transaction fees. We have seen how this has affected the number of small transactions in particular. The development of financial culture and investment culture is very important, allowing people to try one. stock both to see how it goes, ”Ots said.

According to the CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn, there are more retail investors on the stock market than ever before. Demand has been met with sufficient supply and there are more companies on the stock market than ever before, the list continues to grow.

“There was a small company that joined the exchange last year – the Saunum group. Their example is that of many – we have had more meetings with companies that were planning to go public in the last two years. weeks than last year in total. Saunum has shown that a small business that does its job well, that is transparent, simple and understandable, can achieve great success, ”said Ots.

He thinks that the investors who bought some of the shares in the Saunum group are now very happy. “The last time I looked, Saunum’s stock has gone up three times what it was entering the market,” Ots said.

Andrus Vare, founder of sauna company Saunum, said other entrepreneurs were very interested in his experience in the market. The IPO has brought a lot to the company, mainly for its credibility and reputation.

“We have welcomed over 1,600 new owners who also work as sellers for us in a way, so going public has given us a lot of recognition. In addition, it brought us a quality certificate. We have felt it especially when we go to foreign markets. – if we say we are listed on the Nasdaq, we are taken seriously. There are no more questions about what kind of business we are and what Esotnia is. And of course, the IPO brought in the money we needed for development, ”Vare noted.

He encourages entrepreneurs to consider an IPO, but it takes a lot of effort. “You have to prepare a project and it’s not easy at all, it has its standards,” said the entrepreneur.

Vare also noted that the accounting side needs to be managed properly. “One of the main ideas of the stock market is that companies should be transparent and understandable,” he said.

Going public is not cheap either: “It is not cheap! We have calculated that you should be looking at at least 40,000 people and if you involve a lot from the outside, even more,” said Vare. .

He admitted that the Nasdaq seemed too big to apprehend at startup. “It was surprising that going public was easier than we imagined,” said Vare.

