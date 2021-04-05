Business
Record Market Year Attracted Small Investors and New Firms | Economy
In 2020, the number of transactions on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange more than quintupled. The number of accounts with at least one registered share has also increased: from 37,000 in 2019 to 45,000 at the end of 2020, said Kaarel Ots, chairman of the board of directors of Nasdaq Tallinn.
He said that people’s financial literacy has grown and there are more and more small investors.
“I dare say that the main reason is that two banks – Swedbank and LHV – waived transaction fees. We have seen how this has affected the number of small transactions in particular. The development of financial culture and investment culture is very important, allowing people to try one. stock both to see how it goes, ”Ots said.
According to the CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn, there are more retail investors on the stock market than ever before. Demand has been met with sufficient supply and there are more companies on the stock market than ever before, the list continues to grow.
“There was a small company that joined the exchange last year – the Saunum group. Their example is that of many – we have had more meetings with companies that were planning to go public in the last two years. weeks than last year in total. Saunum has shown that a small business that does its job well, that is transparent, simple and understandable, can achieve great success, ”said Ots.
He thinks that the investors who bought some of the shares in the Saunum group are now very happy. “The last time I looked, Saunum’s stock has gone up three times what it was entering the market,” Ots said.
Andrus Vare, founder of sauna company Saunum, said other entrepreneurs were very interested in his experience in the market. The IPO has brought a lot to the company, mainly for its credibility and reputation.
“We have welcomed over 1,600 new owners who also work as sellers for us in a way, so going public has given us a lot of recognition. In addition, it brought us a quality certificate. We have felt it especially when we go to foreign markets. – if we say we are listed on the Nasdaq, we are taken seriously. There are no more questions about what kind of business we are and what Esotnia is. And of course, the IPO brought in the money we needed for development, ”Vare noted.
He encourages entrepreneurs to consider an IPO, but it takes a lot of effort. “You have to prepare a project and it’s not easy at all, it has its standards,” said the entrepreneur.
Vare also noted that the accounting side needs to be managed properly. “One of the main ideas of the stock market is that companies should be transparent and understandable,” he said.
Going public is not cheap either: “It is not cheap! We have calculated that you should be looking at at least 40,000 people and if you involve a lot from the outside, even more,” said Vare. .
He admitted that the Nasdaq seemed too big to apprehend at startup. “It was surprising that going public was easier than we imagined,” said Vare.
–
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]