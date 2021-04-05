TSMC records highest number of shareholders among listed companies





Taipei, April 5 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, last week saw the company’s shareholder count hit a new high, the largest among companies listed on the local stock market, according to Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corp. (TDCC) Data compiled by TDCC showed TSMC’s shareholder count increased by 2,495 last week to set a new high of 1,002,564 as of April 1, the last trading session before the current Sweeping Festival holiday. graves. TSMC has overtaken China Steel Corp., Taiwan’s largest steelmaker, which had 998,980 shareholders as of April 1, according to data. Market analysts said interest in TSMC, the most weighted stock in the local market, was on the rise as the stock continued to push up the Taiex, the weighted index of the Taiwan Stock Exchange. TSMC shares rose 2.03 percent last week to close at NT $ 602.00 after the stock rebounded sharply 2.56 percent on April 1. Within the week, the Taiex was up 0.58 percent, with TSMC’s gains helping the broader market to finish above the closing level the week before. Analysts said many investors appear optimistic about TSMC’s business prospects following strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and the Internet of Things. TSMC has confirmed its intention to invest US $ 100 billion over the next three years to expand its business. The company said this massive investment would devote more resources to research and development and technology upgrading, in order to keep TSMC ahead of its peers in the global market. In addition, a letter written by TSMC CEO CC Wei () to corporate clients that circulated in the market last week stated that due to rising prices for production raw materials as well as the increasing complexity of major technological nodes, the wafer foundry operator stop the wafer price cuts from December 31. The suspension will continue for four quarters. TSMC declined to comment on the letter and the suspension of the price cut. According to TDCC, the number of TSMC shareholders holding more than one million shares fell from 3 last week to 1,504, while the number of the chipmaker’s shareholders holding less than 1,000 shares increased by 4,704 to 560,861. Analysts said that since the start of odd lot trading – referring to orders of less than 1,000 shares – on October 26, 2020, the new mechanism has attracted many young investors who previously were not able to afford. high-priced stocks, like TSMC. TSMC has an investor conference scheduled for April 15, and many investors are eagerly awaiting the company’s first quarter results, as well as second quarter and 2021 forecasts as a whole. At the latest investor conference in mid-January, TSMC vice president and chief financial officer Wendell Huang () said the company will spend between US $ 25 billion and US $ 28 billion on capital spending in 2021. , a historic high for TSMC. (By Chang Chien-chung and Frances Huang) Final element / AW

