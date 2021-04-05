GameStop Announces Equity Offering Program on NYSE: GME Market

GRAPEVINE, TX, April 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (GameStop or the company) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under which it can offer and sell up to a maximum 3,500,000 common shares (the common shares) from time to time as part of a market share offering program (the ATM offering). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sale of its common shares under the ATM offering to further accelerate its transformation as well as general corporate purposes and further strengthen its balance sheet. The timing and amount of any sale will be determined by various factors considered by the Company.
Common shares will be offered by Jefferies LLC (Jefferies), which serves as the selling agent. Jefferies may sell common stock by any legal method deemed to be a market offer as defined by Rule 415 (a) (4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, sales on any existing trading market. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of a sale or at prices linked to prevailing market prices. As a result, sales prices may vary.
The GameStops prospectus supplement filed today supplements the information contained in the accompanying prospectus contained in the pre-registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251197) for the offering of ordinary shares. Prospective investors should consult the prospectus, prospectus supplement and all other related documents that GameStop has filed with the SEC for complete information about the business, including information relating to the ATM Offer and the associated risks. investment in the Company. Investors can obtain copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying prospectus by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors may also contact Jefferies, who will arrange to provide them with these documents, at the following address: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail to[email protected].
Please note that this press release is for informational purposes only and does not represent an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common shares of the Company. Under no circumstances will the Company sell more than 3,500,000 Common Shares under the ATM Offer, and the aggregate gross proceeds will not exceed $ 1,000,000,000. There will be no sale of Common Shares in a jurisdiction in which one is illegal.
About GameStop
GameStop, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer delivering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.
Caution Regarding Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally, including statements about ATM’s offering and the use of the product resulting therefrom, include statements that are predictive in nature and depend on or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as believe, plan, foresee, projects, estimate, expect, hear, strategy, future, opportunity, may, will, should, could, potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement due to various factors. Further information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the business and financial results of the Company are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the company annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.GameStop.com.
Contacts
GameStop Investor Relations
817-424-2001
[email protected]
GameStop Public Relations
Joey mooring
[email protected]
or
Profile
Greg Marose / Charlotte Kiaie
[email protected]