Actions set for a head start as GameStop stumbles, Tesla jumps

US stock futures signaled a strong rebound for Wall Street on Monday, with investors having their first chance to respond to better-than-expected employment data from last week.

European markets remained closed on Monday for an extended Easter break.

Much of Asia was also closed, but among those that were open, the Nikkei 225 index rose nearly 0.8%, while the Thailands SET index fell 1.2%. Shares in India fell more than 2% amid Covid-19 cases reaches 100,000 mark per day for the first time, the second country after the United States to do so.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose more than 200 points on Monday, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% and Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.5%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill remained stable at 1.7217%. For the week that ended Thursday, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



increased by 0.2%, the



S&P 500



climbed 1.1% and the



Nasdaq Composite



gained 2.6%.

Markets in the United States and Europe were closed for the Good Friday holidays. But stock futures and US Treasury yields traded higher in a shortened session on Friday after the US announced that it created 916,000 jobs in March, more than the 660 000 new jobs suppressed by economists. Job creation for January and February was revised upwards by 156,000 people in total.

Markets are at a critical stage in reflation trading where data needs to confirm what the markets have valued so far. And while NFP [nonfarm payrolls] ticked all the boxes, this is just the first step in a long staircase adventure that is sure to have a misstep two, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, in a statement. note to customers.

Monday’s calendar data includes the Institute for Supply Management’s service index for March and factory orders for February.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures and Brent both fell 2% following last week’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to step up production gradually, and after Saudi Arabia would have price increase for Asian customers.

Among the targeted companies, the shares of the electric car manufacturer



You’re here



jumped 7% in pre-market after Friday’s release which showed first-quarter deliveries jumped to 184,800 vehicles, a number that exceeds estimates. On the back of those numbers, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives lifted the stock to outperform neutral, with a new price per share target of $ 1,000 from $ 950 previously, in a note to clients on Sunday.

Citing Tesla as the leader in an ongoing global green tidal wave, Ives expects Tesla to exceed 850,000 shipments for the year, despite chip shortages and a variety of chain problems. supply.

Actions of



GameStop



slipped nearly 10% in pre-market after the video game retailer said it would sell up to 3.5 million common shares, and use the product in part to boost its balance sheet and accelerate its transformation. The company, whose shares have risen more than 900% since the start of the year due to a surge in retail investors earlier in the year, rocked its roster of executives, a move that continued throughout the year. last week.

