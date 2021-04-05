Byju’s acquires Indian tutor Aakash for nearly $ 1 billion – TechCrunch

Why did Byjus raise over $ 1 billion last year and is already getting close to half a billion dollars more? We are getting answers today.

Byjus on Monday announced it had acquired Aakash Educational Services, a 33-year-old chain of physical coaching centers, as the Indian e-learning giant sought to further consolidate its leadership position in the world’s second largest internet market and to accelerate its offline growth.

The Indian startup, which is currently valued at $ 13 billion, paid nearly $ 1 billion in cash and equity for the acquisition (around $ 600 million in cash and remains in stock), which is the one of the largest in the edtech space, three people familiar with the matter said TechCrunch. (EY advised the companies on the transaction; Bloomberg first reported that the two companies were speaking in January.)

Supported by Blackstone, Aakashowns and operates over 200 physical tutoring centers across the country for students preparing to qualify for top engineering and medical colleges. The company serves more than 250,000 high school students.

The decades-old company has made some of its offering available online in recent years, but the recent shift from the pandemic to student preferences led Aakash and Byju to explore a deal six to seven months ago, Company executives told TechCrunch in a joint interview. (They declined to comment on the financial aspects of the deal.)

Aakash Chaudhry, managing director and co-promoter of Aakash Educational, said the two companies joining forces will provide “very substantial and value-added services to students.” The management of Aakash Educational will remain with the company after the acquisition.

The acquisition will allow the two entities to build the largest omnichannel for students in India, he said. “The students who wanted to access physical classrooms got it from us. And those who wanted to access the content and learn online were served by Byju’s. Together, we will take advantage of physical location, technology and online learning and provide students with a unique choice, ”he said.

The future of education will combine offline and online experiences, said Byju Raveendran, co-founder and CEO of the eponymous startup, in an interview. And Byju, a teacher himself (and in the photo above), would know. Before launching the online platform, Raveendran took courses for hundreds of students in stadiums.

For several Byjus offerings such as test preparation, he said, an online-only model is still a few years away. Monday’s deal also aims to expand the reach of Byju and Aakash Educational in small towns. , the executives said.

Amit Dixit, Co-Head of Asia Acquisitions and Head of India Private Equity at Blackstone, which acquired a 37.5% stake in Aakash for approximately $ 183 million in 2019, said that “omnichannel will be the winning model. in test preparation and tutoring. , and we look forward to being part of the partnership between India’s two largest further education companies Aakash and Byju. “

Byjus’ user base – which prepares students for undergraduate and graduate courses – has grown significantly since last year, now serving over 80 million users, of which 5.5 million are paid subscribers. Byjus, which is profitable, generated more than $ 100 million in revenue in the United States last year, said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures (which supported the Indian startup), during ‘a session held by Indian venture capital fund Blume Ventures last month.

The startup, backed by Lightspeed Ventures and Naspers, has also attempted to grow inorganically through acquisitions in recent years. In 2019, he acquired the American company Osmo for $ 120 million and last year he bought the coding platform dedicated to children WhiteHat Jr for $ 300 million. Ravendran said the startup is looking to acquire more businesses. TechCrunch reported last week that Byju’s was in talks with California-based startup Epic to acquire the American startup for “well over $ 300 million.”

Jayanth Kolla, chief analyst at consultancy firm Convergence Catalyst, said the acquisition of Aakash will help Byju gain brand recognition and reach more students. “The rapid organic growth on the web is always on a plateau after a certain point in a market like India,” he said.