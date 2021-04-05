Business
Byju’s acquires Indian tutor Aakash for nearly $ 1 billion – TechCrunch
Why did Byjus raise over $ 1 billion last year and is already getting close to half a billion dollars more? We are getting answers today.
Byjus on Monday announced it had acquired Aakash Educational Services, a 33-year-old chain of physical coaching centers, as the Indian e-learning giant sought to further consolidate its leadership position in the world’s second largest internet market and to accelerate its offline growth.
The Indian startup, which is currently valued at $ 13 billion, paid nearly $ 1 billion in cash and equity for the acquisition (around $ 600 million in cash and remains in stock), which is the one of the largest in the edtech space, three people familiar with the matter said TechCrunch. (EY advised the companies on the transaction; Bloomberg first reported that the two companies were speaking in January.)
Supported by Blackstone, Aakashowns and operates over 200 physical tutoring centers across the country for students preparing to qualify for top engineering and medical colleges. The company serves more than 250,000 high school students.
The decades-old company has made some of its offering available online in recent years, but the recent shift from the pandemic to student preferences led Aakash and Byju to explore a deal six to seven months ago, Company executives told TechCrunch in a joint interview. (They declined to comment on the financial aspects of the deal.)
Aakash Chaudhry, managing director and co-promoter of Aakash Educational, said the two companies joining forces will provide “very substantial and value-added services to students.” The management of Aakash Educational will remain with the company after the acquisition.
The acquisition will allow the two entities to build the largest omnichannel for students in India, he said. “The students who wanted to access physical classrooms got it from us. And those who wanted to access the content and learn online were served by Byju’s. Together, we will take advantage of physical location, technology and online learning and provide students with a unique choice, ”he said.
The future of education will combine offline and online experiences, said Byju Raveendran, co-founder and CEO of the eponymous startup, in an interview. And Byju, a teacher himself (and in the photo above), would know. Before launching the online platform, Raveendran took courses for hundreds of students in stadiums.
For several Byjus offerings such as test preparation, he said, an online-only model is still a few years away. Monday’s deal also aims to expand the reach of Byju and Aakash Educational in small towns. , the executives said.
Amit Dixit, Co-Head of Asia Acquisitions and Head of India Private Equity at Blackstone, which acquired a 37.5% stake in Aakash for approximately $ 183 million in 2019, said that “omnichannel will be the winning model. in test preparation and tutoring. , and we look forward to being part of the partnership between India’s two largest further education companies Aakash and Byju. “
Byjus’ user base – which prepares students for undergraduate and graduate courses – has grown significantly since last year, now serving over 80 million users, of which 5.5 million are paid subscribers. Byjus, which is profitable, generated more than $ 100 million in revenue in the United States last year, said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures (which supported the Indian startup), during ‘a session held by Indian venture capital fund Blume Ventures last month.
The startup, backed by Lightspeed Ventures and Naspers, has also attempted to grow inorganically through acquisitions in recent years. In 2019, he acquired the American company Osmo for $ 120 million and last year he bought the coding platform dedicated to children WhiteHat Jr for $ 300 million. Ravendran said the startup is looking to acquire more businesses. TechCrunch reported last week that Byju’s was in talks with California-based startup Epic to acquire the American startup for “well over $ 300 million.”
Jayanth Kolla, chief analyst at consultancy firm Convergence Catalyst, said the acquisition of Aakash will help Byju gain brand recognition and reach more students. “The rapid organic growth on the web is always on a plateau after a certain point in a market like India,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]