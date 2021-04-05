Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By





Money control










Ixigo aims to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore. Rival Easemytrips Rs 510-crore IPO was launched on March 19, 2021 and was listed at Rs 212.25 on the NSE, a 13.5% premium over its issue price of Rs 187.

Ixigo, online travel site backed by Sequoia Capital and Elevation Capital, the latest to join the IPO movement


Live updates from Coronavirus News: Flights to / from Maharashtra are currently operating as planned, Arlines officials say


Last namePriceChange% Chg
No details on the bonds available.

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

With a further increase in coronavirus cases in India, do you think the impact on the market will be significant?

With a further increase in coronavirus cases in India, do you think the impact on the market will be significant?

138 COMMENTS

Thank you for voting