Fairfax India Announces Details of Its Virtual Toronto Stock Exchange Annual Meeting: FIH.U





DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES BROADCAST TORONTO, April 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (Fairfax India) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its April 15 annual meeting will be held virtually, starting at 2:00 p.m. EST, with a video webcast of the formal annual meeting and a presentation by Prem Watsa, President of Fairfax Indias and Chandran Ratnaswami, CEO of Fairfax Indias, followed by a question and answer session. Below are instructions on how to access this webcast and submit questions in advance for questions and answers. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxies will be able to attend and vote at the meeting in real time via a web platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/447522463. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting webcast early, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Additional instructions are available in the Management Proxy Circular of the management of Fairfax Indias as well as in our Virtual AGM User Guide which has been posted on our website at https://s1.q4cdn.com/293822657/files/doc_downloads/2021/2020-Fairfax- India-AGM-User-Guide.pdf. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy prior to the meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy circular. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing them to [email protected] These questions, in addition to those sent live via the platform during the meeting, will be received by Fairfax Indias moderators, Jeff Fenwick, Managing Director, Head of Institutional Equity Research, Cormark Securities Inc. and Jeffrey Stacey. , President and CEO, Stacey Muirhead Capital Management Ltd., who will lead the question-and-answer session. Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity and debt securities in India and in Indian companies or other companies with customers, suppliers or activities primarily carried out in or dependent on, India. For more information contact: John Varnell, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs (416) 367-4755

