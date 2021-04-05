Business
McDonald’s Caramel Brownie McFlurry Announced for National Caramel Day
McDonald’s has taken a new twist on one of its most popular desserts.
The fast food chain announced Monday that CaramelBrownieMcFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide starting May 3. The announcement coincides with National Caramel Day, which takes place on April 5 each year.
The new McFlurryblendsvanilla soft serve, with browniepieces and caramel filling. McDonald’s said CaramelBrownie McFlurry debuted in 2017 in Canada.
As our fans rejoice in the change of seasons, were excited to give them a new way to savor our most iconic dessert, said Chad Schafer, senior kitchen manager at McDonalds, in a statement. In fact, the flavors of our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first hot day sensation of the year.
McDonald’s offered other recent limited-time flavors includingChips Ahoy! Mcflurry, which was released in September, and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which returned in mid-February and was available until St. Patrick’s Day or while supplies last.
For Easter in the UK, McDonald’s also launched a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry,Delishreported.
McDonald’s current American flavors are the classic Oreo and M & Ms McFlurry. For caramel lovers, the regular menu offers a caramel sundae and several McCafe drinks made with caramel.
