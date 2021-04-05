Transat AT shares dip into first negotiation after Air Canada terminates buyout





TORONTO – Transat AT shares fell 22.6% on day one of trading after Air Canada ended its takeover of the Montreal-based tour operator amid Europe’s reluctance to approve the agreement. Shares of Transat fell to a low of $ 4.25 and fell 99.5 cents or 18.1% to $ 4.50 in Monday morning trading. Air Canada shares gained 64 cents or 2.4% to $ 27.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Canada’s largest airline announced on Good Friday that its $ 190 million purchase of Transat was dead. While Air Canada needed to make changes to get the required approvals from the European Commission, said Walter Spracklin of RBC Dominion Securities, he did not believe it was in the airline’s best interest to offer a “package of unprofitable solutions that could compromise its future ability to compete internationally. “ He added that the $ 12.5 million termination fee was small, representing less than 1% of its estimated $ 3.8 billion consumption for Air Canada in 2021. “Net-net, we view the termination of the acquisition as having little fundamental impact on Air Canada, as future competitive advantages lost in international and leisure travel are offset by the immediate cash savings (which we believe at about $ 187 million after the breakage fee of $ 12.5 million), which should help Air Canada’s liquidity in the near term, ”he wrote in a report. In addition, Air Canada waived its rights to a fee of $ 10 million if Transat concludes another transaction within the next 12 months. Benoit Poirier, of Desjardins Capital Markets, said Transat will now consider alternatives, including the previous offer of $ 5 per share from Pierre Karl Peladeau and Transat’s stand-alone business plan. “WestJet (owned by Onex) could be another suitable competitor given that the two companies’ operations are complementary; such a deal would take time to finalize, although there would be fewer antitrust issues (compared to Air Canada) , in our opinion, “he wrote. WestJet Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Poirier expects Transat to act quickly to position itself for the eventual recovery of the airline industry. It must first secure long-term funding. Most industry analysts have not included any impact of the transaction in their estimates given the uncertainty of the closing of the transaction and the conditions that may be imposed. “While we see the transaction as providing an additional opportunity for the merged companies, given the issues surrounding the process, we believe it is positive that Air Canada can now move forward with less uncertainty about the positioning for a post-COVID traffic recovery in mid-2021, ”said Chris Murray of ATB Capital Markets. Onex and other private equity firms may be interested in acquiring Transat, but Murray said any transaction could face lengthy regulatory scrutiny and political pressure given its base in Quebec. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 5, 2021







