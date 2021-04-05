Business
Preparing for the second injection of your COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what to expect
Line up for your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, but have heard stories of stronger side effects than the first? Here’s what you need to know, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV.
Greg Poland, MD, infectious disease expert at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and director of the Mayos Vaccine Research Group, said AARP.org that he had only mild symptoms after his first dose. Still, he said the mate left him shaking with chills and a temperature of 101.
I took a Tylenol and went to bed and woke up the next morning at 90% progress, and by noon I was back to normal, Poland told the magazine. This is not an indication that something is wrong; it is a sign of a vigorous immune response.
Some people have expressed concern that they may have symptoms similar to COVID-19 because they were injected with the virus. Not true. You cannot get COVID-19 from being vaccinated because there is no live virus in the vaccine. Traditional vaccines, such as measles and flu, insert a weakened or inactivated germ into the body to trigger an immune response. This is not the case with the latest mRNA vaccines.
So what is the likelihood that you will have sequelae from the second dose?
In the Pfizers clinical trial, for example, 31% of participants aged 18 to 55 reported fever after the second dose, compared to only 8% after the first. Fatigue, chills, headache, and muscle / joint pain were also more common after the second injection of both vaccines.
Maybe the older you are the better. Among people aged 55 and over participating in the Pfizer trial, 22% had a fever after the second dose and 3% had a fever after the first dose.
On Thursday, Pfizer released an updated analysis of its COVID-19 study, which found that no serious safety concerns were seen in trial participants for up to six months after the second dose. Side effects were generally consistent with previously reported results.
Other results after The six-month Pfizers study includes:
The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing serious illness as defined by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 95.3% effective in preventing serious illness as defined by the Food and Drug Administration. United States.
It was 100% effective in preventing cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, where the B.1.351 lineage is prevalent.
The safety of the vaccines has now been evaluated in more than 44,000 participants aged 16 and over, with over 12,000 vaccinated participants having a follow-up of at least six months after their second dose.
So what can you do to make things a little easier the second time around? Avoid stress and get a good night’s sleep.
Medical experts also advise that while you may be tempted to take a pain reliever before your injection; it’s not a good idea. Pain relievers taken preventively before a vaccine could affect the vaccine’s effectiveness, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
However, you can take acetaminophen (Tylenol) or a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug like Advil or Motrin after your vaccine to treat side effects such as pain, fever, chills or headache. Some people also swear by drinking Gatorade or a Powerade-like drink to alleviate side effects.
Most importantly, do not skip the second dose if you have received a vaccine that requires two injections. The first dose prims the immune system while the second dose speeds up the immune response and the production of antibodies. Your immune system needs the boost to produce an antibody level that is strong enough that, if you are exposed to a virus, your body can fight it off effectively.
It is also important to make sure that your second dose is from the same manufacturer as the first. The CDC says it doesn’t get a different second dose because the vaccination site is closer or for some other reason. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are not interchangeable.
Keep in mind that it takes two weeks after the second dose for your body to produce the antibodies it needs to keep the virus away.
Even after those two weeks, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask and keeping a distance because there is still a slight chance that you could catch COVID-19.
