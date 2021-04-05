MZ Partners with NEO Exchange as a Trusted Service Provider





NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MZ, a Global Leader in Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Has Partnered with NEO Exchange, a Canadian Exchange, to Provide Investor Relations and Technology Solutions to Corporate Issuers from NEO as part of its Trusted Service Provider Program. Launched in 2015, the NEO Exchange has built a reputation for From Canada Innovative and disruptive leading exchange, bringing much-needed competition to the Canadian financial market landscape. The Trusted Service Provider Program recommends service providers who are committed to serving the needs of fundraising companies. NEO Trusted Service Providers are leading experts in their fields and across all verticals including legal, accounting, auditing, communications, transfer agencies, finance, governance, relationships international relations, public relations and marketing. In addition to MZ’s comprehensive investor relations and outreach services offering, MZ will provide NEO issuers with preferential rates and exclusive technology packages. When launched, MZ offers to design and implement a company’s new website in 7 days, as well as hosting an IR website, completely free, for an entire year. For more information on this offer, please contact [email protected]. “We are privileged to enroll in the NEO Partner Program and begin to expand our one-stop-shop model of high-value services and technologies to more than 120 unique announcements on NEO Exchange,” said Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America. “NEO consistently represents nearly 15% of all volume traded in Canadian securities, and is backed by some of the most reputable financial organizations in Canada who recognized a need for innovation and disruption in the industry. “ “As a trusted partner, we can add significant value to the growing number of corporate issuers looking to NEO for next-generation capital raising and liquidity solutions.” NEO clients will now have access to some of the strongest outreach, advisory and IR services. technology solutions in the market, such as ESG reports and custom website capabilities. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with NEO, while providing issuers with a suite of advisory and technology services tailored to their business lifecycle, ”concluded Falesnik. Erik Sloane, Chief Revenue Officer at NEO, added, “MZ is a strong addition to our corporate issuer toolkit as the world’s largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm. Many of our clients already use MZ, and we have always been impressed with their attention to detail, strategic approach to investor relations and masterful execution. We are confident that we can recommend their services and look forward to continuing to work with the MZ team to help our corporate issuers thrive. The MZ Group joins a collection of carefully selected leading experts, across all verticals, who are committed to serving the needs of growing businesses and who are aligned with NEO’s vision, values ​​and commitment to provide exceptional customer service. “ NEO Exchange digital market opening event Along with this new partnership, MZ will participate in an open digital market event for the NEO Exchange on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will include welcoming remarks from Erik Sloane, NEO, and remarks and presentation of Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ. Register for the event here. Complete service offerings of the MZ group: Investor Relations and Outreach Comprehensive investor relations services and introductory capabilities, with a database of over 140,000 investors worldwide.

Unlimited press release distribution through our newswire partners, using the world’s largest distribution networks. Regulatory deposits Edgar and XBRL filing capabilities to meet SEC and other regulatory requirements. To learn more about MZ Group, please visit www.mzgroup.com or contact Greg Falesnik at [email protected]. For more information on NEO’s Trusted Service Provider Program, Click here. About the MZ Group MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides large-scale investor relations to private and public companies across all industries. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in new York, Chicago, San Diego, Old alder, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and therefore Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us. Contact: Greg Falesnik, Chief executive officer

