Business
Dollar Dips To Weekly Low As Stocks Hit All-Time High
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Monday as stocks hit record highs and Treasury yields held below recent highs, although Analysts said the low liquidity with many parts of the world for the Easter holidays was likely exaggerating the move.
The dollar has rebounded this year alongside rising U.S. Treasury yields, with investors betting on faster U.S. economic growth and higher inflation as the economy reopens after business closures linked to COVID-19.
But the decline in dollars on Monday, even after strong employment data on Friday, may indicate that much of the bullish outlook is on, at least in the near term.
Failure to test new highs (of yields) right after nonfarm wages on Friday suggests that perhaps some of that US economic optimism is already being taken into account, said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. .
That said, you have to be a little careful in interpreting these movements as much of the world is still closed for the holidays.
The greenback rallied on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, as more Americans were vaccinated and the government distributed additional funds for pandemic relief, marking the start of what could be the strongest economic performance this year. in nearly four decades.
The dollar fell 0.40% against a basket of currencies on Monday to 92.59. It fell to 93.44 on Wednesday, which was the highest since November 5.
The euro gained 0.50% to $ 1.1811. The British pound rose 0.57% to 1.3903. The Australian dollar, which typically rises when risk appetite is strong, gained 0.78% to $ 0.7653.
Data on Monday showed that a measure of US service sector activity hit a record high in March amid strong growth in new orders.
The greenback has generally risen as stocks have gained over the past few months. Investors are now watching if this relationship continues, as it may indicate a shift in how the currency is responding to improving risk appetite.
The trickiest thing for markets right now is figuring out how sensitive the dollar is to good US economic news, said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
That’s a huge question, because if we get into a phase where the dollar is no longer a safe haven and no longer a currency risk, that’s a big regime change, Nelson said.
Investors are also focusing on the infrastructure plan proposed by US President Joe Bidens, which would involve higher corporate taxes to pay for new spending.
Biden would be ready to move his $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan forward without the backing of Republican lawmakers if he couldn’t reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a minimum global corporate tax rate to end a 30-year race to lower corporate rates. corporate taxation.
The cryptocurrency’s market cap hit an all-time high of $ 2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market followers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains in recent months have attracted demand from institutional investors and investors alike. detail.
Bitcoin was last up 1.16% on the day at $ 58,888.
Edited by David Gregorio
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]