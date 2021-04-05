CDC Has Asked Walgreens To Fix Pfizer Vaccine Second Dose Planning Tool Issue





A sign about the COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on the window of a Walgreens on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas opened up vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower deployment than some states, and as eligibility increases, leaders are hoping more and more citizens will get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores / Getty Images)

DEERFIELD, Illinois (Nation Now) The country’s largest drugstore chain is working on “system improvements” to its vaccine scheduling system after scheduling the wrong dates for those receiving the second dose of Pfizer vaccine. In many states, the Walgreens system has automatically scheduled the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for 28 days after the first dose. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an interval between doses 21 days for Pfizer-BioNTech and 28 days for Moderna. In a statement to NewsNation, the CDC said it is aware of the issue with the scheduling tool and has asked Walgreens to resolve it. “If it is not possible to meet the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is inevitable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can be administered for up to 6 weeks (42 days ) after the first dose, ”as directed by the CDC. The recommendations also state that the second dose should not be administered earlier than recommended. The second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. CDC In a statement to NewsNation, Walgreens confirmed the changes and said they were working closely with the CDC. “We have automatically scheduled patients’ second doses to occur at least 28 days after their first dose to ensure that no dose is given earlier than the allowed intervals and that patients are able to complete. the vaccination series, ”said Walgreens Corporate spokesperson Jim Cohn. “We continued to work on improvements to our scheduler system, and plan to roll out a new feature this week that allows people to schedule appointments for the second dose of Pfizer within three weeks.” For those who have already scheduled their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine through Walgreens and are wondering if they can adjust their appointment to the recommended 21-day interval, the company says they are reviewing it. “The CDC will continue to work with Walgreens to ensure that adjustments are made to Pfizer’s vaccine planning process, and will continue to monitor all pharmaceutical partners to ensure the safe and effective vaccination of people across the United States. “ Partial declaration of CDC to NewsNation Walgreens full statement We have worked closely with the CDC, federal, state and local authorities on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine from the start, and this includes the recommended schedule intervals for all vaccines. In many states, our stores carry COVID-19 vaccines from multiple manufacturers simultaneously, as determined by federal and state allocation. The CDC says second doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can be given up to 42 days after the first dose, but not before the recommended interval of 21 and 28 days respectively. We have automatically scheduled patients’ second doses to occur at least 28 days after their first dose to ensure that no dose is given earlier than the allowed intervals and that patients are able to complete the dose. vaccination series. We continued to work on improvements to our scheduler system, and this week we plan to roll out a new feature that allows people to schedule appointments for the second dose of Pfizer within three weeks. JIM COHN, Walgreens Corporate spokesperson



Close modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos