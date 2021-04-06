Signs of economic recovery push U.S. equity ETFs up





U.S. markets and exchange-traded funds climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting record highs, the service sector reflecting an economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Monday,Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was up 2.0%, ETF SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEArca: DIA) increased by 1.1% and IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: IVV) was 1.4% higher. A March ISM survey showed service sector activity in the United States at an all-time high, bolstering bets that 2021 could reflect the best economic growth in nearly four decades, Reuters reports. The data also follows Friday’s report which found that the non-farm payroll in the United States jumped 916,000 jobs in March, against 647,000 economists’ expectations. It was a successful report on all fronts, exceedingly exceeding expectations, said Hani Redha, portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, at the The Wall Street Journal. The recovery in the service sector has lagged behind that in manufacturing, and investors are still waiting for sectors like recreation, travel and restaurants to point to a broader economic rebound. Manufacturing has been strong across the board, but it’s easier to start a factory and start making cars. What we need to see is the resumption of services, Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors, told the WSJ. After the increase in Covid-19 vaccine distribution and the latest coronavirus tax expenditure bill, investors are now considering moving forward on President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure plan and the season business results. Investors are more focused on strong economic growth and how that potential leads to better earnings in the future, Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, told Reuters. Tech stocks took the lead on Monday and were still trying to recoup losses after soaring Treasury yields. It’s always an encouraging sign when the market rallies around general economic news. Some of the tech stocks that have come under pressure are seen as something a little more valuable to them, Pavlik added. For more news, information and strategy, visit the Equity ETF channel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos