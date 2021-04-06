Delaware Investments® Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions

PHILADELPHIA CREAM – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund), a New York-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol DDF, declared a monthly distribution of $ 0.0637 per share. The monthly distribution is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be April 22, 2021.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end fund. The main investment objective is to seek a high current income; capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its total assets in income-generating equity securities, including dividend-paying common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks and ” other equity-linked securities, which may include up to 25% in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and operating companies in the real estate industry. Up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in non-convertible debt securities composed primarily of high yield, high risk corporate bonds. In addition, the Fund uses leverage techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

The Fund has implemented a managed distribution policy. Under the policy, the Fund is managed with the aim of generating as much distribution as possible from net investment income and short-term capital gains. The balance of the distribution will then come from long-term capital gains to the extent permitted and, if necessary, from a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when all or part of the money you have invested in the Fund is returned to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the performance of the investments of the Funds and should not be confused with return or income. Although the Fund may realize capital gains for the current year, these gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by capital loss carryforwards of the Funds from previous years.

Under the Managed Distribution Policy of the Funds, the Fund makes monthly distributions to common shareholders at a target annual distribution rate of 7.5% of the average net asset value of the Funds per share. The Fund will calculate the average net asset value per share for the three full months immediately preceding the distribution based on the number of business days in those three months on which the net asset value is calculated. The distribution will be calculated at 7.5% of the average net asset value of the previous three months per share, divided by 12. The Fund will generally distribute the amounts necessary to satisfy the distribution policy managed by the Fund and the requirements prescribed by the rules. excise tax and the Revenue Code. This distribution method aims to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, income stream and a targeted annual distribution rate and aims to reduce any discount between the market price and the net asset value of the common shares of the Funds, but nothing guarantees that the policy will succeed in doing so. The method of determining monthly distributions under the Managed Distribution Policy of the Funds will be reviewed at least annually by the Board of Trustees of the Funds, and the Fund will continue to assess its distribution in light of current market conditions. market.

You should not draw any conclusions about the performance of the Fund’s investments from the amount of this distribution or the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy. The amounts and sources of Fund distributions to be reported will be estimates and will not be provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and the sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its financial year and may be subject to change depending on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year which will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

