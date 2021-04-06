Trulieve announces proposed public offering of subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada

TALLAHASSEE, Florida, April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), today announced the launch of a public commercial offer of the subordinate voting shares of Trulieve in United States and Canada (the “Offering”). The Company is offering to sell 4,400,440 subordinate voting shares in a public offering. In addition, Trulieve intends to grant the Underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 660,066 additional Subordinate Voting Shares at the public offering price, less subscription discounts and commissions. The offering will be made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity LLC, as sole manager of the bookkeeping. The investment is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the investment can be made or as to the actual size or terms of the investment.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used primarily to finance the development of Trulieve’s business and for general working capital purposes. The closing of the offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, obtaining all necessary regulatory and market approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). and applicable securities authorities.

In connection with the Offer, Trulieve has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), but the Declaration of Registration has not yet entered into force. Subordinate Voting Shares may not be sold or offers to purchase accepted in the United States until the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, solicitation or offer to buy, or sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Offer is being made in the United States only by means of a prospectus included in the Registration Statement, copies of which may be obtained from: Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston MA 021990, by e-mail to [email protected] . The registration statement has also been filed under the firm’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered in all provinces and territories of Canada, other than the province of Quebec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated January 29, 2021, to be filed with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the Canadian Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement, after filing, can be obtained from: Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate, by email at: [email protected] . Prospective investors should read the Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement and other documents that the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed for sale” company in the United States, and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the United States. Florida State. Trulieve grows and manufactures all of its products in-house and distributes these products to Trulieve brand stores (dispensaries) across the Florida State, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol “TRUL” and trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “TCNNF”.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the size of the Offer, the completion of the Offer, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offer, the listing of the Company’s subordinate voting shares on the CSE or by deducting future activities, operations, financial performance, prospects, capital raising initiatives and other plans, intentions , the expectations, estimates and beliefs of the Company. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current projections and expectations regarding future events and financial trends that management believes could affect the Offer, the timing of the Offer closing, the SEC declaring the Statement. Registration in force, receipt of all approvals, its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial requirements, as well as certain assumptions and analyzes made by the company in light of experience and the perception of historical trends, current conditions and anticipated future developments and other factors that management deems appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual events, results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from events, results, future performance, and the achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements contained herein. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s (final) short form base shelf prospectus and registration statement as well as in other reports and documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities relevant and the SEC. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information and statements contained herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information and statements prove to be correct, and therefore readers are urged to rely on their own assessment of these risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information and statements. All forward-looking information and statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise the forward-looking information and statements. contained herein or to update the reasons. that actual events or results could differ or differ from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Related links

https://www.trulieve.com/