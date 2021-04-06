The average Florida gas price has fallen 6 cents, the average price is $ 2.85 per gallon





By AAA // April 6, 2021 drivers get a welcome break from rising prices at the pump (AAA) Florida gas prices continue to fall. The state average fell 3 cents last week, for a total discount of 6 cents in the past two weeks. Prices at the pump have gradually declined since the state average peaked at $ 2.91 per gallon in 2021 on March 21. Drivers now pay an average price of $ 2.85 per gallon. “Florida drivers are getting a welcome break from rising prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are dropping now that refineries have mostly recovered from power outages in mid-February, which has resulted in reduced gasoline supplies.” “Crude oil prices have also fallen in recent weeks, amid global concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in Europe. Since retail prices have yet to fully adjust to declines in oil and gasoline futures prices, drivers should see prices at the pump drop even further this week. “ The price of US crude (WTI) stood at $ 61.45 per barrel on Thursday. Last week’s closing price is down 7% from this year’s high of $ 66.09 / b which was set on March 5. Meanwhile, gasoline futures and wholesale gasoline prices are down about 15 cents per gallon, from previous highs. Although gasoline prices are significantly higher than this time last year, year-over-year comparisons can be misleading at this time. That’s because prices at the pump fell in April 2020, due to the pandemic’s crippling effect on demand. The state average of $ 2.85 is nearly $ 1 a gallon more than the same time last year. That’s just 5 cents more than the 2019 high of $ 2.80 per gallon, which was recorded in mid-April. Regional prices Most expensive metropolitan markets West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($ 2.98), Miami ($ 2.91), Fort Lauderdale ($ 2.90)

Least expensive metropolitan markets Punta Gorda ($ 2.76), Villages ($ 2.78), Ocala ($ 2.78) Find Florida Gas Prices Daily gas price averages can be viewed at: Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here AVERAGE AAA GAS PRICES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) Methodology of the gasoline price survey AAA updates fuel price averages daily on www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are polled based on credit card scans and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for one gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos